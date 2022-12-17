Governor Newsom Statement on Lawsuit Challenging California’s Nation-Leading Online Protections for Children

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement following a lawsuit challenging California’s landmark law – the California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act – aimed at protecting the wellbeing, data, and privacy of children using online platforms:

“This organization is working to block a law that protects our kids from predatory online practices. As a father of four, I know the constant toll exposure to social media platforms and devices can have on our children and their mental health. It is critical that we build safeguards to protect kids and their online privacy.”