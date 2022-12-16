Submit Release
MFA Travel Advisory: Situation in Peru

16 December 2022

 

A 30-day nationwide state of emergency was declared in Peru on 14 December 2022, due to ongoing protests. Currently, the most affected regions are in Arequipa, Cusco, and Puno, but the situation is fast evolving. Singaporeans are advised to defer all non-essential travel to Peru.

 

Singaporeans travelling to or residing in Peru should take all necessary precautions for their personal safety. They are advised to avoid areas where demonstrations and large gatherings are taking place, monitor the local news closely, and heed the instructions of local authorities. Travellers should purchase comprehensive travel and medical insurance and are encouraged to eRegister with MFA at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg.

 

Singaporeans who require consular assistance should contact:

 

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hr)

Address: Tanglin, Singapore 248163

Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855

Fax: +65 6476 7302

