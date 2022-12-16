John Boyle Appointed DNR Commissioner

Governor Mike Dunleavy today appointed John Boyle to serve as Commissioner of the Alaska Department of Natural Resources. He replaces acting commissioner Akis Gialopsos.

“Commissioner Boyle will serve both the department and Alaskans with distinction, “said Governor Dunleavy. “His legal training, knowledge of Alaska’s resource industries and commitment to developing our resources to the maximum benefit of all Alaskans, and in the safest possible manner, make him an excellent choice to lead the department during my second term.”

Mr. Boyle moved to Alaska in 2010 after graduating law school to serve a judicial clerkship in Fairbanks. Following the conclusion of the clerkship, he moved to Utqiagvik to work as an Assistant Borough Attorney and later Chief Advisor to the Mayor and Director of the North Slope Borough’s Government and External Affairs department. In 2016 he moved over to BP as their Director of Government Affairs before joining Oil Search (now Santos) as Government Affairs Manager.

He earned a Juris Doctorate from J. Ruben Clark Law School at Brigham Young University and a Bachelor of Science in Management and Finance at Brigham Young University.

Mr. Boyle and his wife Rosie live in Anchorage with their two children. His first day as commissioner will be January 6, 2023.