18Loop Collaborates with Meta Immersive Learning to Help Teens with Cancer Create, Learn and Grow in the Metaverse

18Loop Teen Molly uses Meta Quest 2 to Battle Cancer

18Loop’s learning initiative receives 25 Meta Quest 2 headsets to increase its research footprint with young adults with cancer.

RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 18Loop has announced today that it has received 25 Meta Quest 2 VR headsets as a grant from the Meta Immersive Learning initiative. Through Meta Immersive Learning, Meta is investing 150M to help develop the next generation of metaverse creators, fund high quality immersive experiences that can transform the way we learn, and increase access to learning through technology. The headsets will scale 18Loop’s research deployment by 35%, allowing the nonprofit to increase its measurement of the impact of VR learning on teens with cancer. 18Loop partners with the American Childhood Cancer Organization (ACCO) exclusively to reach the cancer families in its study.

18Loop CEO Greg Tarnacki has said that “collaborating with Meta allows us to increase the educational impact we already have on our young adults. The results we have achieved can now be tested and verified on a larger scale, which we believe will prove that Immersive Learning is a necessity for our teenagers. Meta’s technology donation is significant to 18Loop at this early stage and we are excited about the potential impact. As we move forward, we will be focused on quantitative measurement of our results, which will be a catalyst to future growth.”

18Loop is planning to execute on their first quarter 2023 goal of deploying VR to 1% of all kids with cancer. That will require 480 headsets to be distributed by the end of Q1. Current joint fundraising efforts are focused on this short term goal, with the overarching goal being VR headset deployment to all 16,000 young adults who are newly diagnosed each year in the United States. It is 18Loop’s belief that VR offers significant learning benefits and contributes to increased resilience in its teens.

About 18Loop

18Loop, a 501(c)(3) charity (EIN 82-1498855), deploys Virtual Reality (VR) headsets to help children with cancer create, learn and grow in the metaverse. 18Loop partners with the American Childhood Cancer Organization (ACCO), the world's largest grassroots childhood cancer charity, to connect with its young adults. 18Loop currently deploys Meta Quest 2 VR headsets. 18Loop is Guidestar Platinum and is a member of the International Virtual Reality Healthcare Association (IVRHA). 18Loop is a 2021 Honorable Mention Fast Company World Changing Idea.