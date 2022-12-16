Joint Statement from Secretary Vilsack and Ambassador Tai after Meeting with Mexican Government Officials

WASHINGTON, December 16, 2022 – Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai released the following statement after Secretary Vilsack and Ambassador Tai met with a delegation of senior Mexican Government officials in Washington, D.C. today:

“Today, we welcomed a number of senior Mexican Government officials to a meeting at the United States Department of Agriculture.

“There was candid conversation about our deep concerns around the restrictions of the importation of biotech corn and other biotechnology products stemming from President López Obrador’s 2020 decree. The Mexican delegation presented some potential amendments to the decree in an effort to address our concerns. We agreed to review their proposal closely and follow up with questions or concerns in short order. There is a joint recognition that time is of the essence and we must determine a path forward soon.”

Attending the meeting was H.E. Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon, Secretary of Foreign Affairs; H.E. Víctor Manuel Villalobos Arámbula, Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development; H.E. Raquel Buenrostro Sánchez, Secretary of Economy; H.E. María Luisa Albores González, Secretary of Environment and Natural Resources; H.E. Esteban Moctezuma, Ambassador of Mexico to the United States, and Mr. Alejandro Ernesto Svarch Pérez, Federal Commissioner.

