Submit Release
News Search

There were 609 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,806 in the last 365 days.

Joint Statement from Secretary Vilsack and Ambassador Tai after Meeting with Mexican Government Officials

WASHINGTON, December 16, 2022 – Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai released the following statement after Secretary Vilsack and Ambassador Tai met with a delegation of senior Mexican Government officials in Washington, D.C. today:

“Today, we welcomed a number of senior Mexican Government officials to a meeting at the United States Department of Agriculture.

“There was candid conversation about our deep concerns around the restrictions of the importation of biotech corn and other biotechnology products stemming from President López Obrador’s 2020 decree. The Mexican delegation presented some potential amendments to the decree in an effort to address our concerns. We agreed to review their proposal closely and follow up with questions or concerns in short order. There is a joint recognition that time is of the essence and we must determine a path forward soon.”

Attending the meeting was H.E. Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon, Secretary of Foreign Affairs; H.E. Víctor Manuel Villalobos Arámbula, Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development; H.E. Raquel Buenrostro Sánchez, Secretary of Economy; H.E. María Luisa Albores González, Secretary of Environment and Natural Resources; H.E. Esteban Moctezuma, Ambassador of Mexico to the United States, and Mr. Alejandro Ernesto Svarch Pérez, Federal Commissioner.

#

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.

You just read:

Joint Statement from Secretary Vilsack and Ambassador Tai after Meeting with Mexican Government Officials

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.