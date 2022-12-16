Manchin, Capito Announce $2.5 Million ARC Grant for Minnie Hamilton Hospital in Grantsville

December 16, 2022

Washington, DC — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced a $2.5 million grant through the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) for the Phase 1 renovation of the Minnie Hamilton Hospital in Grantsville, West Virginia.





“The Appalachian Regional Commission’s continued commitment to revitalizing and strengthening Appalachia is great news for our state and the entire region. The funding announced today will support renovating the Minnie Hamilton Hospital in Grantsville to ensure the hospital can continue to provide quality healthcare services for West Virginians,” Senator Manchin said. “Investing in our local communities creates good-paying, long-term jobs and spurs economic opportunities, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of the investment. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to boost economic growth across Appalachia and ensure every West Virginian can access the healthcare services they need and deserve.”





“Meeting the water and wastewater challenges of West Virginia’s communities includes the health systems our residents and patients rely on every single day,” Ranking Member Capito said. “I’m pleased we were able to deliver resources through this grant funding to the Minnie Milton Hospital that will enable them to replace and upgrade their water and sewage utility systems. It will have a tangible impact on the facility in Grantsville, and in my role on the EPW Committee I’ll continue to look for ways to support projects like this one through the Appalachian Regional Commission.”