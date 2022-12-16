When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: December 16, 2022 FDA Publish Date: December 16, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Salmonella contamination Company Name: TFP Nutrition Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description HEB TEXAS PETS Indoor Complete Dry Cat Food

TFP Nutrition announced today that it is issuing a voluntary recall of a dry cat food formulation manufactured on November 13, 2022, at its Nacogdoches, Texas facility. HEB Texas Pets Indoor Complete Dry Cat Food is being recalled due to potential Salmonella contamination. Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated cat products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products. No cat or human illness has been reported with respect to the recalled cat food to date.

Cats with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some cats will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy cats can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your cat has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers.

This product was only distributed in the State of Texas and sold in HEB retail stores. All recalled product has been removed from store shelves and no other HEB products are affected by the voluntary recall. Affected product will contain “MFG 13 NOV 22” on the second line of the lot code located on the back of the bag.

Description Size Production Code H-E-B Texas Pets Indoor Complete Dry Cat Food 16 lb. MFG 13 NOV 22

Cat owners who are unsure if the product they purchased is included in the recall, or would like a replacement product or refund, may contact TFP Nutrition via a toll-free call at 1-800-560-9197, Monday through Sunday, 8 am – 5pm CST. Consumers may also go to tfpnutrition.com/recall for more information.