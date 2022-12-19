Forte Naturals Expands Gluten Free Product Line at Select Whole Foods Market Retail Locations

Credit: Joe Lingeman

Leading US Gluten Free health and wellness brand, Forte Naturals, expands product line in select stores with nationwide retailer, Whole Foods Market.

We are very excited and extremely honored that Forte Naturals is expanding with Whole Foods retail stores.” — Brianna Meighan, Founder and CEO, Forte Naturals Health + Wellness

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “We are very excited and extremely honored that Forte Naturals is expanding with Whole Foods retail stores. Whole Foods Market is such an iconic retailer and is synonymous with high-caliber, clean ingredient products, shared Brianna Meighan, Founder and CEO of the Forte Naturals Health + Wellness brand earlier this week. Former E! Entertainment Television host turned female founder, Brianna Meighan, created Forte Naturals in 2015 after she and her two sons, William Hanna and Julian Hanna, were diagnosed with a serious Gluten sensitivity.

Whole Foods Market goes beyond just clean ingredients when selecting new brands and product suppliers. The national retailer has a list that bans over 100 ingredients from products sold in Whole Foods stores. As a leading Gluten Free health and wellness brand, Forte Naturals will now have a total of nine products sold in select Whole Foods locations.

Forte Naturals' 2021 entry into Whole Foods Market is a major milestone and marks a tremendous retail growth achievement for the Miami-based brand. Forte Naturals products are also available on Amazon.com. Amazon Prime members shopping at Whole Foods Market receive an additional 10% discount on the Forte Naturals products in-store purchases.

About Forte Naturals

All Forte Naturals products are made in the USA and come in climate pledge friendly packaging to reduce the carbon footprint and help protect the environment. The Forte Naturals brand is based in Miami and is proud to be female founded and privately owned.