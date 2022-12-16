Video: Judicial Council Honors Distinguished Service Awardees
The Judicial Council of California honored five recipients of its 2022 Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes people and organizations for their extraordinary leadership and contributions to the administration of justice in California. One jurist was honored with the Aranda Access to Justice Award, which honors a judge demonstrating a long-term, tireless commitment to improving, and promoting fairness and access to, the courts, especially for low-and moderate-income Californians.