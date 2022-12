A Call for Reparations by the National Black Evangelical Association (NBEA)

NBEA Board Members

A Call for Reparations for people of African descent and a Reparations toolkit by a major Black Christian organization

The National Black Association (NBEA) is a cross-denominational fellowship of Christian believers whose mission is to be an umbrella association that empowers leaders for Jesus Christ. Members of the NBEA represent over 200 Black evangelical leaders of groups, ministries and churches across America and the world.In the spirit of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King and his non-violent movement, the NBEA is calling for Reparations for people of African descent. We imagine a country and a world built on what Dr. King called "agape love" – defined as the highest form of love and charity, a self-sacrificing, unconditional love. Such a radical love for one another and radical appreciation of our interdependence ultimately calls us to correct the wrongs of the past.The enclosed represents NBEA's Reparations Toolkit which includes: (1) A 10-Point Rationale for Reparations, and (2) 10 Recommendations to make Reparations a reality.The Recommendations include:Recommendation #1Execute a Basic Needs Contract in housing, education and healthcare for Black communities.Recommendation #2Audit of all polices that have disadvantaged Black communities and individuals.Recommendation #3Memorialize Reparations.Recommendation #4Enact immediate Prison and Criminal Justice Reform.Recommendation #5Support Black Colleges and other Black institutions.Recommendation #6Give Tax relief.Recommendation #7Provide access to financial literacy.Recommendation #8Endow a Trust Fund for Education Reform and College Opportunities.Recommendation #9Establish a Housing and Business Fund.Recommendation #10Build a Mental Health Fund.This is Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King's agape love in action.10 Point RationaleRationale #1A Unique Window opens in 2022.Rationale #2Reparations require Apologies and Repentance.Rationale #3Transgenerational sin calls for Transgenerational Accountability.Rationale #4A New Beginning goes beyond fear and bondage.Rationale #5There is now an opportunity for Truth and Reconciliation.Rationale #6It is time to give Reparations to the Descendants of the Enslaved as some slaveowners were compensated.Rationale #7A House Divided against itself cannot stand.Rationale #8Fostering Black Inequality and Inequity will yield positive ripple effects for all.Rationale #9This is an opportunity to return to professed national Ideals.Rationale #10Reparations represent Deliverance after 400 years.