United Cerebral Palsy has received more than $2.3 million in charitable donations since October 2021

“United Cerebral Palsy is dedicated to bettering the lives of children and adults with disabilities,” said UCP President and CEO Armando Contreras.”VIENNA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Cerebral Palsy has received more than $2,324,000 in bequests, grants, and other charitable donations since October 2021, with more than 20 percent of the donations earmarked for research into cerebral palsy and other neurodevelopmental disabilities.
“United Cerebral Palsy is dedicated to bettering the lives of children and adults with disabilities, and the charitable support we receive as grants, bequests, sponsorships and individual donations every year is indispensable to our work,” said UCP President and CEO Armando Contreras. “Millions more are raised annually by our affiliates, which operate autonomously, and we strongly encourage the public to support the incredible work they do at the local and state level providing frontline care, programming and other vital services for people with disabilities.”
Founded in 1949, UCP has 56 affiliates (54 in the U.S. and two in Canada) that provide a wide range of services and programs annually to more than 150,000 children and adults, while advocating to ensure people with disabilities are treated as equal members of an inclusive society.
In the past 14 months, about $1.8 million in bequests, sponsorships and other “unrestricted” donations were made to the UCP. In addition, more than $507,000 in contributions have been received by UCP since October 2021 will go specifically to support the UCP Research Initiative. The initiative funds training and grants aimed at advancing research that bridges the gap between science and hands-on care that improves the quality of life for children with cerebral palsy and related disabilities, such as autism, epilepsy, and other neurodevelopmental disabilities.
The largest bequests to UCP in 2022 given for research were made by Hoskins Family Charitable Remainder Trust ($113,626); Nancy P. Frost Revocable Living Trust ($200,236); and Nancy P. Frost Irrevocable Living Trust (f/b/o) John A. Frost ($183,758).
UCP also received two grants in 2022 for research, each for $25,000, from the MENTOR Network Charitable Foundation and AbbVie Global Grants Charitable Donations.
Thirty-seven individuals gave a total of $10,225 designated for research at UCP.org.
"The grants made by the Mentor Network Charitable Foundation and AbbVie Global Grants help build the capacity of UCP affiliates to serve children with cerebral palsy across the nation,” said UCP Board of Trustees Chair Keith Graham. “The grants will be used to underwrite scholarships and training for frontline clinicians who center their work on the early detection and treatment of cerebral palsy and other intellectual and developmental disabilities.”
UCP Research Committee Co-chair and Executive Director of Therapy and Early Learning at UCP of Central Arizona Valerie Pieraccini said the grants received will go to support scholarships to educate providers on early detection and intervention for cerebral palsy at the 2023 Cerebral Palsy Foundation Early Health Summit Conference, and to help underwrite a motor skills track at the 2023 Alabama Early Intervention and Preschool Conference.
Pieraccini said because of the grants, “The UCP Research Committee will be able to strengthen evidence-based practices at UCP affiliates that serve children with cerebral palsy in communities across our nation.”
William McKinney, president and chair of The MENTOR Network Charitable Foundation, said, “The ongoing efforts of [UCP and other groups that received the foundation’s funding this year] have provided support, resources, and a voice for individuals who are often overlooked.”
About UCP
The mission of United Cerebral Palsy is to be the indispensable resource for people with cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities.
Founded in 1949, UCP has 56 affiliates (54 in the U.S. and two in Canada) that provide a wide range of services annually to more than 150,000 children and adults, including resources and referrals, advocacy, research, educational instruction, early intervention, physical therapy, job training, integrated employment, home and community based services, recreational opportunities and housing assistance.
UCP also advocates for direct support professionals (DSPs) and other direct care workers along with a range of other public policy initiatives, such as cerebral palsy research funding, innovations in assistive technology and accessible transportation in the area of mass transit and autonomous vehicles.
We believe all people with disabilities should be treated as equal members of an inclusive society so they can “live life without limits.”
