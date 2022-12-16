Silva Injury Law Offering Free Uber, Lyft, and Cab Rides During New Year's Eve in Turlock, CA

TURLOCK, Calif., Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The year is almost over, which means that the new year festivities will be here soon. From champagne and music to illuminating fireworks, New Year's Eve brings a time for renewal, joy and fun. Whether you are going to a house party or partying downtown Turlock, Silva Injury Law wants you to celebrate safely and responsibly.

This New Year's Eve/Day, Silva Injury Law is reimbursing community members for their Uber, Lyft and cab rides all in the name of keeping drunk drivers off the road and the holiday spirit alive.

"A lot of cases I end up getting are when somebody is badly impacted by a drunk driver. I represent people who were hurt by that bad decision," Michael Silva said. "From my understanding, these holidays seem to be the prime time for these types of accidents to occur and I want to do my part in my community to help people make a different decision."

The offer is simple: if you have too much to drink during New Year's Eve, call an Uber, Lyft, or cab service for a ride home. Once you are safely home, send Silva Injury Law your receipt, and they will reimburse the cost of your ride. It really is that easy. Silva Injury Law encourages you to make the responsible decision and they will reward you if you do.

To qualify for reimbursement:

Rides must be taken within the Turlock, CA metro area;

Rides must occur between 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 and 10 am Sunday, Jan. 1 2023; and

You must be of legal drinking age to qualify (21 and over).

The sober rides campaign offer is:

Valid for one, one-way ride to a safe destination,

Limited to one reimbursement per household,

Limited to a maximum reimbursement of $25.00 anywhere in the Turlock metro area, which includes a tip up to 10%, and

Limited to the first 60 submissions.

To submit your receipt and photo ID to Silva Injury Law, mail a photocopy to:

Silva Injury Law

2130 Geer Rd Suite A

Turlock, CA 95382

209-600-4389

The law firm will review the submissions on a first come first serve basis, and the first 60 people will receive reimbursements.

Contact Information:

Michael Silva

Personal Injury Attorney

michaeljoe@silvainjurylaw.com

209-600-4389



