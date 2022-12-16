Submit Release
Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Saint John

SAINT JOHN, NB, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Blaine Higgs, Premier of New Brunswick, Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John-Rothesay, the Honourable Trevor Holder, Minister of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour, Dr. Paul Mazerolle, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of New Brunswick, and Dr. Petra Hauf, Vice-President Saint John of the University of New Brunswick. 

Date:

 Monday, December 19, 2022


Time:

1:30 p.m. AST


Location:

Hans W. Klohn Commons
University of New Brunswick
100 Tucker Park Rd
Saint John, NB E2K 5E2


Members of the media are asked to RSVP to this event by contacting Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor at the Office of the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, at Jean-Sebastien.Comeau@iga-aig.gc.ca.  

