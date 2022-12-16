Submit Release
News Search

There were 672 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,770 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Car Seat Safety System (DAL-180)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a car seat safety system to notify parents if a child was inadvertently left behind in a parked vehicle," said an inventor, from Duncanville, Texas, "so I invented the BABY- B- SAFE. My design would provide added protection for children and peace of mind for busy parents."

The invention provides an improved car seat for babies and young children. In doing so, it offers an alert for parents or guardians to remove the child upon parking. As a result, it prevents children from being left behind in a parked vehicle and it helps to prevent tragic heat- or cold-related injuries or deaths. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with babies or young children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DAL-180, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-car-seat-safety-system-dal-180-301692907.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Car Seat Safety System (DAL-180)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.