JASON S. GOLDSTEIN OF PARKER WAICHMAN LLP NAMED TO LEADERSHIP ROLE IN NATIONAL EXACTECH LITIGATION

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jason S. Goldstein, a senior attorney in the Mass Torts Department for the national law firm Parker Waichman LLP, has been named to the Plaintiff's Steering Committee ("PSC") in the multi-district litigation (MDL) involving certain orthopedic devices manufactured by Exactech.  The Order was entered this week by Judge Nicholas Garaufis of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. This is Mr. Goldstein's first PSC appointment. 

Mr. Goldstein brings to the group not only substantial experience in litigating orthopedic device cases, but also the full firepower of the Parker Waichman firm, long involved in multi-district litigation nationwide.  Jerry Parker, the founding partner of the firm, commented that "Jason Goldstein is a talented mass torts attorney who has extensive experience in pharmaceutical and medical device litigation.  The Plaintiffs' Steering Committee in the Exactech MDL is getting one of our best attorneys to join the fight for Exactech victims."

Mr. Goldstein, who was an integral trial team member in another orthopedic device case, In Re Pinnacle Hip Implants Product Liability Litigation (MDL 2244), joins a unique group in this Plaintiffs' Steering Committee, which is comprised of several of the most accomplished men and women in the field of plaintiffs' medical device litigation.   "It is an honor to be appointed by the Court to work with this talented group of lawyers to seek justice on behalf of those injured by the recalled Exactech orthopedic knees, hip and ankles," said Mr. Goldstein.

Parker Waichman LLP represents multiple plaintiffs in the Exactech MDL, and expects that the size and scope of the litigation will continue to increase, as more prosthetic failures become known. Exactech, based in Gainesville, Florida, has recalled approximately 200,000 implants since issuing its first product safety alert in June 2021. Recalled products include knee implants (Optetrak and Truliant brands), hip implants (Connexion GXL, AcuMatch, MCS and Novation) and ankle implants (Vantage). Plaintiffs allege that certain Exactech-manufactured knee, ankle and hip implants failed prematurely. Damage to the liner component, caused by excess oxygen exposure in the manufacturing process, generates debris and causes cracking and loosening in the implants. Patients have suffered painful inflammation, bone loss and osteoporosis as a result, requiring revision surgery.  If you or a loved one believes they were injured by a defective Exactech hip, knee, or ankle, please call our law firm at 1-800-968-7529 or visit our website at www.yourlawyer.com.

 

