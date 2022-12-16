Boréas 2nd-Gen Piezo Haptic Trackpad Module Delivers Premium-quality Touch to Mid-tier Laptops

PC trackpads are getting an upgrade. The 2nd-gen Boréas Piezo Haptic Trackpad module lets PC OEMs differentiate on this once-neglected piece of real estate. Offering user-customizable haptic feedback intensity and force sensing—for small, large, and seamless PC trackpads—the 2nd-gen Boréas Piezo Haptic Trackpad, which is the industry's thinnest at 2.4mm, is now available for mid-tier PC trackpads. Experience it at CES 2023 at Boréas Booth #55629 in the Venetian Hotel, January 5-8, 2023, during exhibition hours.

BROMONT, Québec, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BOS1921-based module supports more satisfying, customizable tactile experiences in cost-conscious market segment

Boréas Technologies, a pioneer in ultra-low-power, high-definition piezo haptic semiconductors, today announced the availability of its second-generation Boréas Piezo Haptic Trackpad module, an integrated platform that speeds the design of responsive, customizable PC trackpads at affordable price points.

Featuring the company's recently announced BOS1921 piezo haptic driver and a customized piezo haptic layer, the new trackpad module is the industry's thinnest at just 2.4mm. Offering user-customizable haptic feedback intensity and force sensing—and an entire surface that's clickable—the Boréas module supports small, large, and seamless trackpads and allows PC OEMs to roll out different versions using the same underlying hardware.

"PC OEMs have been slow to adopt haptic trackpads because of cost. Boréas solves that problem," said Simon Chaput, founder and CEO, Boréas Technologies. "Based on the success of our first-gen Piezo Haptic Trackpad, which is starting production in premium models from some top-tier PC OEMs, we saw the need for a piezo haptic trackpad with the same features and performance—but at price that's affordable for mid-range laptops and notebooks.

"Our second-gen Piezo Haptic Trackpad fits the bill. Using a simpler manufacturing process and high yields similar to traditional trackpads, our second-gen product sports a haptic layer that's half the cost. Now PC OEMs can deliver user-definable haptic feedback and touch sensitivity across a range of competitively priced ultra-thin and light laptops and notebooks," Chaput said.

Key Features of Boréas Piezo Haptic Trackpad for Users

BOS1921 piezo haptic driver—for improved sensing resolution and better click detection from 20 gram-force (gf)-600 gf

Customizable—for a personalized tactile experience, providing the ability to adjust the level of force-sensing and haptic strength

Key Features of Boréas Piezo Haptic Trackpad for OEMs

Support for seamless trackpads—for sleeker designs

Scalable size—to simplify the design of different-sized trackpads, from small to large

Simplified manufacturing—to improve production yield while reducing costs

Higher level of integration—for simpler construction with fewer components, reducing the trackpad module's thickness and price

Works with Windows 11—to support Windows Precision Touchpad protocol and the touchpad feedback intensity slider for Windows

Meet Boréas at CES 2023

Boréas will demonstrate its second-gen Boréas Piezo Haptic Trackpad Module at CES 2023 at Booth #55629 (part of Investissement Québec pavilion, Venetian Hotel), January 5-8, 2023, during exhibition hours. To schedule a private demo, please email: info@boreas.ca

Availability and Information

The second-generation Boréas Piezo Haptic Trackpad module is available today to PC laptop and notebook manufacturers worldwide. For more information, download the whitepaper, How To Build the Perfect Piezo Haptic Trackpad for Windows 11, contact Boréas by email: info@boreas.ca, stay in touch on LinkedIn, watch our Boréas Piezo Haptic Trackpad video or visit: https://www.boreas.ca.

About Boréas Technologies

Named a top semiconductor company to watch in the EE Times Silicon 100, Boréas Technologies Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company commercializing product-differentiating piezo IC platforms in consumer and industrial markets. With origins in research conducted at Harvard University, Boréas was founded in 2016 in Bromont, Québec. Its proprietary CapDrive™ technology platform—on which the company's ICs are based—is ideal for resource-constrained devices such as PC trackpads, smartwatches and fitness trackers, smartphones and gaming phones, game controllers, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

The Boréas logo is a registered trademark, and CapDrive is a trademark, of Boréas Technologies Inc. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

