DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Golf Tourism Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global golf tourism market.

The global golf tourism market is expected to grow from $4.44 billion in 2021 to $4.8 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The golf tourism market is expected to grow to $5.8 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.8%.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the golf tourism market are Golf Tours International, GHW Golf Tours, Golfasian Co. Ltd, Golfbreaks Ltd, Perry Travel Inc, Premier Golf Tours, Scottish Golf Holidays Inc, The Haversham and Baker Co, GolfHolidays.com, Direct Golf Holidays, Celtic Golf, Kalos Golf, Sophisticated Golfer, Carr Golf, SouthAmerica.travel, Ascot Golf Tours, Caribbean Golf & Tours, Classic Golf Tours, Golf Plaisir, EasyGolf Worldwide Australia, Asian Tour, Chaka Travel, and Goway Travel.

The golf tourism market consists of sales of golf tourism by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the trips undertaken by people to play golf. Golf is a sport in which players use a club to hit a small ball into a series of cups set out on a course. Golf tourism is a part of sport tourism, which is one of the tourism industry's fastest-growing segments. Golf tourism refers to domestic or international trips taken by people who play golf at least once while traveling to any destination.

The main types of golf tourism are domestic and international. International tourism is defined as the act of traveling to a country other than the tourist's home country for leisure or business for no more than one year. The various services include personal tours and professional tours that are sold by direct channel and distribution channels. The golf tourism services are availed by males and females.

North America was the largest region in the golf tourism market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in golf tourism market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The increasing government support for the promotion of golf tourism is expected to drive the growth of the golf tourism market going forward. The governments are promoting golf destinations to domestic and international tourists as a means of earning additional foreign exchange through the development of the niche product and thereby contributing to economic growth. For instance, in June 2021, in Scotland, a new Golf Tourism and Visitor Strategy were developed, with a focus on destination development, community engagement, education, and health as the industry attempts to recover from the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, the rising government initiatives to support golf tourism will drive the growth of the market.

Strategic collaborations and partnerships have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the golf tourism market. Major companies operating in the golf tourism sector are focused on strategic collaborations and partnerships to reinforce their position.

For instance, in October 2021, Goway, a UK-based golf tourism provider, partnered with Signature Travel Network to expand its reach in the US and strengthen its ability to provide vacations for travelers around the globe. Signature Travel Network is a US-based travel network company.

In March 2021, Callaway Golf, a US-based equipment manufacturing company that designs, manufactures, markets, and sells golf equipment, acquired Topgolf for $2.6 billion. Through this acquisition, Callaway aimed to accelerate its growth, create competitive advantages and establish leadership in the global golf equipment market by combining Topgolf's revolutionary technology platform and access to golfers of all abilities to its business. Topgolf is a UK-based sport entertainment firm.

The countries covered in the golf tourism market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Golf Tourism Market Characteristics

3. Golf Tourism Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Golf Tourism

5. Golf Tourism Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Golf Tourism Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Golf Tourism Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Golf Tourism Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Golf Tourism Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

6.2. Global Golf Tourism Market, Segmentation By Service Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Personal Tours

Professional Tours

6.3. Global Golf Tourism Market, Segmentation By Sales Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

6.4. Global Golf Tourism Market, Segmentation By End-User Sex, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7. Golf Tourism Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Golf Tourism Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Golf Tourism Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dusze0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets