RE: VT Route 22a / N Cream Hill RD Bridport

Road way is now open at this time, please drive carefully.

Vt Route 22a in the area of North Cream Hill Rd in Bridport is closed for the recovery of a TT unit off the road.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

