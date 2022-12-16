RE: VT Route 22a / N Cream Hill RD Bridport
Road way is now open at this time, please drive carefully.
From: Kunzmann, Ryan
Sent: Friday, December 16, 2022 4:50 PM
DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov
Subject: VT Route 22a / N Cream Hill RD Bridport
Vt Route 22a in the area of North Cream Hill Rd in Bridport is closed for the recovery of a TT unit off the road.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
