Notice of Funding Availability - Reducing Indoor Asthma Triggers through Connection to Digital Resources

DOEE seeks eligible entities to improve children’s long-term asthma control and to reduce COVID-19 transmission by providing project participants with computers, internet access, and technical support. The amount available for the project is approximately $41,014.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY23-AQD-804” in the subject line for the Asthma Triggers through Connection to Digital Resources” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is 2/13/2023. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:

  • Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;
  • Faith-based organizations;
  • Government agencies;
  • Universities/educational institutions; and
  • Private Enterprises.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].

Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.

