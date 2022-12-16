Meet Harvin Andres Guevara, the NBA prodigy next in line
Dirk, Dražen, Luka, Giannis . . . Harvin Andres Guevara? Meet the 7 Footer From Colombia Next in LineBRONX, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- He’s a typical high school Junior and a once-in-a-generation talent. He’s the pride of Cali, Colombia., and the future of the NBA. Harvin Andres Guevara is both a product of his era and way ahead of his time.
Dirk, Dražen, Luka, Giannis . . . Harvin? Well, kids are supposed to dream. Don’t hold it against him. But one Coach from the G-League, when asked about Harvin, says simply, “He is one of the most talented scores I’ve seen in a while, can’t wait to see him on the next level.”
In basketball, every great player evokes memories of another. Harvin is 7' 0" with long arms, minimalist biceps and a shooting stroke that’s pure, so people inevitably compare him to Andre Kirilenko. This sounds crazy. It is not crazy. An NBA scouting director calls the Kirilenko analogy “obvious . . . the shooting is remarkable. He has a chance to be really special.” One coach who recruited Kirilenko calls Harvin “the same level shooter” but “a much better ballhandler” than Kirilenko at that age.
17 years old. This isn’t fair. Let him be a kid. But he can’t be. Harvin noticed that the moment he landed in New York City no matter where he went in New York, heads turned. The Monroe Eagles season just started but the 7 footer from Colombia is drawing a lot of attention. Last game against Wing’s it was a packed house, fans had to watch the game standing up and others on the floor. The hottest ticket in town had caused a fire hazard.
It is all too much, too soon but . . . what if it isn’t? What if he is the rare teenager who knows what he wants, and knows he can handle it? Harvin Andres Guevara has a chance to be a generational player for reasons beyond his skill or athleticism.
Harvin has always had that. When he was five, he participated in layup lines when his father played professionally back in Colombia; after tipoff, little Harvin was pissed he wasn’t allowed to play.
He is quiet around strangers, goofy with friends—and an assassin with a ball in his hands. At one recent workout, he made more threes than he
missed, but he was still disappointed. He cursed himself repeatedly. His trainer calmed him down, but Harvin yelled with disgust, “I shouldn’t be missing!” But the outbursts did not derail him; they helped him refocus. He finished by making at least 30 straight high school threes.
Harvin’s two favorite parts of basketball are scoring and scoring a lot. He lives to bury threes in defenders’ faces. He says he does not love playing defense, but due to his length, athleticism, and drive, he will undoubtedly excel at itHis goal this year is to be a better teammate. Enjoy the show. It’s going to be a great one.
