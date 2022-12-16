Submit Release
News Search

There were 425 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,783 in the last 365 days.

NTEEP2023 Set To Empower Over 500 African Startups

Empower African Startups

NTEEP2023

ABUJA, FCT, NIGERIA, December 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The Nomfro Technologies’ Entrepreneurship Empowerment Project (NTEEP) announced its third edition tag, NTEEP2023, to help African startups access entrepreneurship training, websites, and technological tools. 

NTEEP, a project by Nomfro Technologies, was launched in 2020 and is said to have empowered over 400 African startups with $500 worth of credit each in its first and second editions. The third edition targets another 500 startups to be given the opportunity to join a community of like-minded entrepreneurs and experienced businessmen and businesswomen to support their startups. The credit given will be used to cover the costs of business website development, digital business tools, and the mentorship program for participants.

Mr. Adams John Smart, the project’s director, says NTEEP 2023 seeks to provide African startups access to entrepreneurship training, websites, technological tools, and digital marketing strategies that help SMEs grow their businesses.

Mr. Adams Smart concluded by saying that the NTEEP was committed to assisting startups in establishing thriving businesses across the continent. "So, if you need this type of solution for your business, go to the project page and apply for free right now," he said.

Jessica Kings
Nomfro Technologies
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

NTEEP2023 Set To Empower Over 500 African Startups

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Retail, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.