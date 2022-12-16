NTEEP2023 Set To Empower Over 500 African Startups
EINPresswire.com/ --
The Nomfro Technologies’ Entrepreneurship Empowerment Project (NTEEP) announced its third edition tag, NTEEP2023, to help African startups access entrepreneurship training, websites, and technological tools.
NTEEP, a project by Nomfro Technologies, was launched in 2020 and is said to have empowered over 400 African startups with $500 worth of credit each in its first and second editions. The third edition targets another 500 startups to be given the opportunity to join a community of like-minded entrepreneurs and experienced businessmen and businesswomen to support their startups. The credit given will be used to cover the costs of business website development, digital business tools, and the mentorship program for participants.
Mr. Adams John Smart, the project’s director, says NTEEP 2023 seeks to provide African startups access to entrepreneurship training, websites, technological tools, and digital marketing strategies that help SMEs grow their businesses.
Mr. Adams Smart concluded by saying that the NTEEP was committed to assisting startups in establishing thriving businesses across the continent. "So, if you need this type of solution for your business, go to the project page and apply for free right now," he said.
Jessica Kings
The Nomfro Technologies’ Entrepreneurship Empowerment Project (NTEEP) announced its third edition tag, NTEEP2023, to help African startups access entrepreneurship training, websites, and technological tools.
NTEEP, a project by Nomfro Technologies, was launched in 2020 and is said to have empowered over 400 African startups with $500 worth of credit each in its first and second editions. The third edition targets another 500 startups to be given the opportunity to join a community of like-minded entrepreneurs and experienced businessmen and businesswomen to support their startups. The credit given will be used to cover the costs of business website development, digital business tools, and the mentorship program for participants.
Mr. Adams John Smart, the project’s director, says NTEEP 2023 seeks to provide African startups access to entrepreneurship training, websites, technological tools, and digital marketing strategies that help SMEs grow their businesses.
Mr. Adams Smart concluded by saying that the NTEEP was committed to assisting startups in establishing thriving businesses across the continent. "So, if you need this type of solution for your business, go to the project page and apply for free right now," he said.
Jessica Kings
Nomfro Technologies
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn