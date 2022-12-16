New school site purchased for Quesnel students

CANADA, December 16 - Students in Quesnel are a step closer to having a new Carson Elementary school, now that a site has been purchased.

“Providing students with safe places to learn is a top priority for our government,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care. “I’m pleased we’ve taken the first step by securing a site for the new school, and we will continue to work closely with the Quesnel Board of Education to advance the new Carson Elementary school.”

The Quesnel Board of Education bought the site with $2.1 million from the Province.

A recent landslide revealed that the current Carson Elementary site does not meet the Engineers and Geoscientists B.C.’s and BC Building Code guidelines for safety against sliding. As a short-term solution, the school district has relocated four classes to portables on the south end of the field. Now that a site has been acquired, the Ministry of Education and Child Care will continue to work with the Quesnel School District to plan for a new Carson Elementary.

“The Quesnel Board of Education has been pleased to work with the Ministry of Education and Child Care on the purchase of this property,” said Tony Goulet, board chairperson, School District 28-Quesnel. “This has been an incredible partnership and a timely response with the goal of a replacement elementary school for our students. This is only the beginning of a process toward the replacement of Carson Elementary school, and we are glad the Ministry of Education and Child Care is committed to providing students in Quesnel with modern and safe learning environments, which have included the recently opened Quesnel Junior school.”

The government is committed to providing students in Quesnel with modern and safe learning environments. This work includes a $52.2-million investment for the recently opened Quesnel Junior school. The new school includes a common area and flexible learning spaces to promote an interconnected school community.

Since September 2017, the Government of B.C. has announced $3 billion for new and improved schools, as well as land purchases for future schools, throughout the province. This includes adding approximately 20,000 new student spaces and 33,000 seismically safer seats at B.C. schools.

Budget 2022 includes $3.1 billion for school capital projects during the next three years, including new and expanded schools, seismic upgrades and replacements, and land purchases for future schools.