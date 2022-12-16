Submit Release
Quarter 2 Reporting Opens Soon: Attendance, Behavior, Bullying and Truancy

The Department of Education offers quarterly windows for districts to review, for accuracy and comprehensiveness, data that has been entered and reported for Attendance, Behavior, Bullying and Truancy. The intention of quarterly reporting is to increase regular review of data in hopes that it will save time for districts at the end of the school year, as well as provide time for analysis and correction of data if necessary.

The reporting period for Quarter 2 Attendance, Behavior, Bullying and Truancy data opens on January 1st. Review, validation, and certification are required to be completed by January 15th. Superintendent certification is required for all quarterly reporting, with the exception of Attendance data, which is only validated for Quarters 1, 2, and 3 then certified for Quarter 4.

Quarter 2 (Q2) – Reports opens Jan. 1. Due Jan. 15.

 Reporting range includes October, November, and December.

Reporting Resources:

For questions about quarterly reporting contact MEDMS.Helpdesk@maine.gov or call 207-624-6896

