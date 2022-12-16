Submit Release
News Search

There were 750 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,866 in the last 365 days.

Board of Professional Conduct Issues Advisory Opinions

Image of Ohio Board of Professional Conduct logo.

The board's latest advisory opinions are addressed to prosecutors about judgment entries and limitations for out-of-state attorneys regarding depositions in Ohio.

Image of Ohio Board of Professional Conduct logo.

The board's latest advisory opinions are addressed to prosecutors about judgment entries and limitations for out-of-state attorneys regarding depositions in Ohio.

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct has issued two advisory opinions, including a new opinion that addresses the preparation of a judgment entry by a prosecutor and one updated opinion regarding the ability of an out-of-state lawyer or paralegal to conduct a deposition.

Advisory Opinion 2022-12 acknowledges that Supreme Court of Ohio rules permit a prosecutor to prepare a judgment entry in a criminal matter for submission to the court. The board reminds prosecutors to avoid engaging in ex parte communications with the court if subsequent changes or edits to a judgment entry are requested that concern substantive matters or issues on the merits. The board recommends that defense counsel be made aware of any request to a prosecutor to prepare or revise a judgment entry.

Advisory Opinion 2022-13 holds that an out-of-state lawyer may take or defend a deposition in Ohio if the deposition is reasonably related to a pending or potential proceeding in a tribunal in Ohio or another jurisdiction. To avoid assisting in the unauthorized practice of law, the board cautions lawyers against delegating deposition activities to a paralegal. This opinion replaces Adv. Op. 2002-04 that was issued under the former Code of Professional Responsibility.

You just read:

Board of Professional Conduct Issues Advisory Opinions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.