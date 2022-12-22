Jones Software’s Velocity Learning Management System™ Software Featured by Microsoft’s #BuildFor2030 Campaign

#BuildFor2030 Global Goals 4 #BuildFor2030 •Empowering communities

Enabling more Equitable access to Education Through Technology: Why We’re Part of Microsoft’s #Buildfor2030 Empowering communities Initiative.

The Microsoft #BuildFor2030 Initiative accelerates innovation and collective impact together with Microsoft partners, helping to advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. We’re proud to support Microsoft partners enabling solutions for a more inclusive, equitable, and sustainable world.

Communities around the world are navigating a transformed landscape with shifting needs and priorities. In the many areas of disruption that government agencies, public sector institutions, and communities are experiencing, I believe technology can help.

The Microsoft #BuildFor2030 Initiative accelerates innovation and collective impact within our partner ecosystem, enabling partners to build and bring solutions to market in support of advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a set of 17 initiatives focused on creating a better world for more of us by 2030. Through this initiative, we support partners to skill up, build, and grow as changemakers.

#Buildfor2030 is a roadmap for Microsoft partners to develop solutions across areas aligned to five of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. More than just an initiative, it is a challenge to partners to design transformative solutions aligned around five #Buildfor2030 themes:

• Gender equality: Technology that creates equal participation, equitable economic access, and opportunities at all levels in life and work for girls and women

• Climate action and sustainability: Solutions that help customers around the world transition to a net-zero carbon future

• Digital inclusion and accessibility: Accessible technology devices and applications with inclusive design for the more 1+billion people living with disabilities

• Enabling the nonprofit sector: Solutions that enable non-profit organizations to achieve scalable and measurable mission impact

• Empowering communities: Reimagined solutions that strengthen institutions, build a resilient infrastructure, and create fair and equitable access to health, education, and social services

Microsoft partners are building more resilient communities, together

We celebrate partner solutions that strengthen our institutions; create more equitable access to health, education, and social services; and support resilient communities through the #BuildFor2030 Initiative.

✔️ Velocity Learning Management System, powered by Jones Software is a cloud-based learning management system and Virtual ClassRoom designed for education and corporate institutions, promoting remote and in-person learning designed to close the learning gap.

✔️ The modern workplace is constantly evolving. In the wake of the pandemic, we watched as the world transitioned from remote to a hybrid workplace. These changes in complexity bring about improved forms of interactions and collaboration. In this session, I will share how collaboration building blocks, such as Velocity Learning Management System very own Virtual ClassRoom (V.C.R.), integrated with Microsoft Teams a solution for the 21st century.

About Us at Jones Software Corp.:

Jones Software Corporation (j-softech.com)has developed a Cloud-Based, Learning Management System (LMS), Velocity Learning Management System and Virtual Class Room (Asynchronous, Hybrid -Remote Video Conferencing) for Primary, Secondary, and Higher Education Adult learners, to close the learning gap. Highly suitable, for institutions and remote workers to schedule virtual meetings and continuing education curriculum and workshops.

JSC V.C. R™ virtual classroom, allows remote learning options, including content management. The JSC way saves time, keeps organized adaptive data analytics in real-time. Helps communicate students over a complete V.C.R.™ virtual classroom Environment. JSC is Transforming how educators and students learn, work, and innovate together with advanced 21st Century Education Training, Video Conferencing Solutions embedded in our Educational Learning Platform – Developed for Learning Institutions, Corporations and Continuing education

