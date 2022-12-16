Submit Release
Gov. Lujan Grisham announces communications team promotions

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday announced the promotion of two members of her communications team.

Maddy Hayden has been appointed director of communications. She served as deputy director of communications from September to December of 2021 and as acting director of communications since January 2022.

Nora Meyers Sackett has been appointed deputy director of communications. She has served as the governor’s press secretary since January 2019.

Sackett will remain the media contact for the governor’s office until a press secretary is appointed.

