Governor announces remaining $8.5 million in Law Enforcement Recruitment Fund awarded

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday announced the remaining $8.5 million from the Law Enforcement Recruitment Fund has been awarded to 39 law enforcement entities in communities around the state. The funding caps off a $50 million investment by the governor in the last legislative session to provide resources to law enforcement to recruit and retain law enforcement officers.

“We know that law enforcement agencies around the state need additional officers and lack the local resources to do so,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “This much-needed funding is bridging that gap and empowering communities to get hundreds more officers on the streets. I’m committed to continuing our strong support for law enforcement, and I will pursue additional funding for this initiative in the upcoming legislative session.”

All together, the Law Enforcement Recruitment Fund is supporting over 400 additional officers around the state.

“The funding supports officers and agencies committed to their respective communities and awards them with incentives to continue their commitment. This is another great example of the support which we’ve received in this state for law enforcement,” said Department of Public Safety Secretary Jason R. Bowie.

New Mexico Department of Public Safety administers the Law Enforcement Recruitment Fund in partnership with the Department of Finance and Administration.

Law enforcement departments may use awards for salaries, benefits, recruitment incentives, and other personnel expenditures related to recruiting and training certified law enforcement officers in New Mexico. The Law Enforcement Recruitment Fund is part of a nonrecurring appropriation secured during the last legislative session in House Bill 68.

The following agencies are being awarded through this round of funding:

Acoma Police Department

Artesia Police Department

Bernalillo Police Department

City of Alamogordo Police Department

Curry County Sheriff’s Office

Deming Police Department

Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Department

Espanola Police Department

Farmington Police Department

Grant County Sheriff’s Office

Grants Police Department

Isleta Police Department

Las Vegas Police Department

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

Los Lunas Police Department

Loving Police Department

Lovington Police Department

Magdalena Marshal Office

McKinley County Sheriff’s Office

Milan Police Department

Mora County Sheriff’s Office

Otero County Sheriff’s Office

Pueblo of Pojoaque Police Department

Pueblo of Sandia Police Department

Ramah Navajo Police Department

San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office

Santa Clara Police Department

Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office

Santa Fe Police Department

Silver City Police Department

Taos Police Department

Taos Pueblo Department of Public Safety

Tatum Police Department

Tesuque Tribal Police Department

Torrance County Sheriff’s Office

Truth or Consequences Police Department

Zia Police Department

Zuni Tribal Police Department