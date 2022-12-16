Governor announces remaining $8.5 million in Law Enforcement Recruitment Fund awarded
SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday announced the remaining $8.5 million from the Law Enforcement Recruitment Fund has been awarded to 39 law enforcement entities in communities around the state. The funding caps off a $50 million investment by the governor in the last legislative session to provide resources to law enforcement to recruit and retain law enforcement officers.
“We know that law enforcement agencies around the state need additional officers and lack the local resources to do so,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “This much-needed funding is bridging that gap and empowering communities to get hundreds more officers on the streets. I’m committed to continuing our strong support for law enforcement, and I will pursue additional funding for this initiative in the upcoming legislative session.”
All together, the Law Enforcement Recruitment Fund is supporting over 400 additional officers around the state.
“The funding supports officers and agencies committed to their respective communities and awards them with incentives to continue their commitment. This is another great example of the support which we’ve received in this state for law enforcement,” said Department of Public Safety Secretary Jason R. Bowie.
New Mexico Department of Public Safety administers the Law Enforcement Recruitment Fund in partnership with the Department of Finance and Administration.
Law enforcement departments may use awards for salaries, benefits, recruitment incentives, and other personnel expenditures related to recruiting and training certified law enforcement officers in New Mexico. The Law Enforcement Recruitment Fund is part of a nonrecurring appropriation secured during the last legislative session in House Bill 68.
The following agencies are being awarded through this round of funding:
Acoma Police Department
Artesia Police Department
Bernalillo Police Department
City of Alamogordo Police Department
Curry County Sheriff’s Office
Deming Police Department
Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Department
Espanola Police Department
Farmington Police Department
Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Grants Police Department
Isleta Police Department
Las Vegas Police Department
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office
Los Lunas Police Department
Loving Police Department
Lovington Police Department
Magdalena Marshal Office
McKinley County Sheriff’s Office
Milan Police Department
Mora County Sheriff’s Office
Otero County Sheriff’s Office
Pueblo of Pojoaque Police Department
Pueblo of Sandia Police Department
Ramah Navajo Police Department
San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office
Santa Clara Police Department
Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office
Santa Fe Police Department
Silver City Police Department
Taos Police Department
Taos Pueblo Department of Public Safety
Tatum Police Department
Tesuque Tribal Police Department
Torrance County Sheriff’s Office
Truth or Consequences Police Department
Zia Police Department
Zuni Tribal Police Department