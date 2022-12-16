Media advisory - Government of Canada to make an announcement about supports for Canadian startups
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will be announcing intellectual property (IP) supports to help innovative Canadian startups grow and succeed.
|
Date:
|
Monday, December 19, 2022
|
Time:
|
9:00 (AST)
|
Location:
|
125-1344 Summer Street
|
|
Halifax, NS
|
|
B3H 0A8
Note to Media:
Media outlets wishing to attend the event must confirm their participation with ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca. Media representatives are asked to arrive 15 minutes before the start of the event.
Stay connected
Follow @CDNInnovation on social media for Canadian science news: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/16/c9279.html
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.