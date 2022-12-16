Submit Release
News Search

There were 751 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,750 in the last 365 days.

Media advisory - Government of Canada to make an announcement about supports for Canadian startups

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will be announcing intellectual property (IP) supports to help innovative Canadian startups grow and succeed. 

Date:               

Monday, December 19, 2022

 

Time:               

9:00 (AST)

 

Location:         

125-1344 Summer Street

Halifax, NS

B3H 0A8


Note to Media:

Media outlets wishing to attend the event must confirm their participation with ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca. Media representatives are asked to arrive 15 minutes before the start of the event.

Stay connected

Follow @CDNInnovation on social media for Canadian science news: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/16/c9279.html

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Media advisory - Government of Canada to make an announcement about supports for Canadian startups

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.