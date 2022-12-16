Media advisory - Government of Canada to make an announcement about supports for Canadian startups

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will be announcing intellectual property (IP) supports to help innovative Canadian startups grow and succeed.

Date: Monday, December 19, 2022 Time: 9:00 (AST) Location: 125-1344 Summer Street

Halifax, NS

B3H 0A8



Note to Media:

Media outlets wishing to attend the event must confirm their participation with ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca. Media representatives are asked to arrive 15 minutes before the start of the event.

Stay connected

Follow @CDNInnovation on social media for Canadian science news: Twitter , Instagram , Facebook

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada