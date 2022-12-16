Nation's Largest African-American Aviation Maintenance Firm Signs Global Deal with Ethiopian Airlines during White House Summit

D.C. area finance firm joins the nation's largest African-American aviation maintenance firm to sign historic aviation, training, mechanic and pilot development deal with Ethiopian Airlines firm. CEO says it will address the severe shortage of pilots and mechanics by bringing more minorities into aviation with HBCUs.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- President Biden hosted African Leaders at his first ever U.S.-Africa Leaders' Summit this week. Per the U.S. State Department, "the U.S.-Africa Leaders' Summit kicked off with a focus on the vital role of civil society and the strength of our African diaspora communities in the United States. While Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia was meeting with President Biden, a great historic event was occurring in Addas Abba, Ethiopia.

Ethiopian Airlines, Africa's largest Airline and the world's fourth largest airline by route traffic signed a first ever Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with D.C. area based AvDyne Aeroservices, LLC.

AvDyne performs maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) of planes from "Citations to 777's at Baltimore-Washington (BWI), D.C. Ronald Reagan (DCA), and Washington, Dulles Airports (IAD)", said Hodge. "We're pleased to be in Ethiopia at this historic time for America and Africa as one of only two 100% African-American owned MROs in the United States", said Hodge who thanked the Biden-Harris Administration for its great efforts this week.

Ethiopian Airlines CEO Tasew noted, "We are very pleased to sign the MOU and we're quite pleased that African's from America and Ethiopia signed this historic agreement for developing aviation training for pilots, mechanics, and operation of flight schools. Boeing's report on Pilot and Technician Outlook for 2021-2040 noted a need for 612, 000 pilots worldwide. Flying Magazine published an article entitled, "The Aviation Mechanic Shortage Is Worse Than You Might Think".

"That's exactly why this effort is historic said C. Earl Peek, CPA, AvDyne's CFO and Financial Advisor with his firm Diamond Ventures. "AvDyne will bring aviation as a career to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs)", Peek said. AvDyne is already on the way to doing so with an HBCU Aviation alliance with the Vista Equity Robert Smith's Foundation and Mr. Hodge being President of the East Coast Chapter of Tuskegee Airman.

Leon Stinson, a certified FAA Air Traffic Controller Tower Trainer joined with Hodge to launch the Aviation Education Program (AEP) for HBCUs. The AEP ignites interests in STEM related aviation careers for BIPOC persons starting as early as fifth grade using gamification, mentorship, and industry exposure which will create more scientists, air traffic controllers, pilots, maintenance technicians, and engineers.

About:

Diamond Ventures (http://www.dvfcap.com) operates to provide capital formation and financial advisory services to socially economic, disadvantaged and underserved firms. Avdyne (http://avdyne.com), AvDyne AeroServices, LLC, is a full-service aviation maintenance provider with three (3) service departments: Commercial Airlines, General Aviation (GA), and Corporate Aircraft Customers. Ground Support Equipment (GSE) services are also provided to government organizations, branches of military, and private aircraft owners within the Mid-Atlantic region.

Media Contact

Virginia Young, Diamond Ventures, 1 833-383-8227, info@dvfcap.com

Abiy Makonnen, AvDyne, 469-358-1005, makonnena@avdyne.com

SOURCE Diamond Ventures