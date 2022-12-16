Crews responding to outages caused by winter storm

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Hydro Ottawa crews have been dispatched since early this morning to restore power to the various impacted areas affected by outages resulting from today's winter snow storm.

The most common causes of power outages resulting from the weather include downed power lines, broken poles and trees on wires. At the height of the morning, there were a total of 16 individual outages, impacting over 2,500 customers, however these numbers will continue to fluctuate throughout the day due to continued snow and wind in the forecast.

As a reminder, there are three ways for customers to report a power outage:

Hydro Ottawa also reminds all customers of the importance of having mobile devices charged and preparing an emergency kit. Learn more about what to do during winter outages.

Safety tips

Hydro Ottawa asks the public to respect work site perimetres by keeping a safe distance from crews and as they work on energizing the power grid.

asks the public to respect work site perimetres by keeping a safe distance from crews and as they work on energizing the power grid. If customers notice downed power lines, stay at least 10 metres away (the length of a school bus) from the wires and from any objects that are in contact with the lines such as trees. If there is a downed power line, please call us at 613 738-0188.

Drive carefully. When traffic signals are out, always treat intersections as all-way stops and proceed through intersections with caution.

As power is being restored, Hydro Ottawa reminds residents to conserve their use of energy and avoid turning on all electronics and appliances to avoid impacting the electricity supply.

Please reserve the use of 911 to situations where there is a risk to public safety, and life-threatening emergencies.

Hydro Ottawa will continue to monitor the situation and dispatch crews accordingly to ensure power is restored to all customers impacted.

Hydro Ottawa will continue to keep customers and the public advised of outages and restoration via the news media, the Outage Centre www.hydroottawa.com/outages and on Twitter @hydroottawa.

