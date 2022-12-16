Submit Release
News Search

There were 762 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,801 in the last 365 days.

Crews responding to outages caused by winter storm

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Hydro Ottawa crews have been dispatched since early this morning to restore power to the various impacted areas affected by outages resulting from today's winter snow storm.

The most common causes of power outages resulting from the weather include downed power lines, broken poles and trees on wires. At the height of the morning, there were a total of 16 individual outages, impacting over 2,500 customers, however these numbers will continue to fluctuate throughout the day due to continued snow and wind in the forecast.

As a reminder, there are three ways for customers to report a power outage:

Hydro Ottawa also reminds all customers of the importance of having mobile devices charged and preparing an emergency kit. Learn more about what to do during winter outages.

Safety tips

  • Hydro Ottawa asks the public to respect work site perimetres by keeping a safe distance from crews and as they work on energizing the power grid.
  • If customers notice downed power lines, stay at least 10 metres away (the length of a school bus) from the wires and from any objects that are in contact with the lines such as trees. If there is a downed power line, please call us at 613 738-0188.
  • Drive carefully. When traffic signals are out, always treat intersections as all-way stops and proceed through intersections with caution.
  • As power is being restored, Hydro Ottawa reminds residents to conserve their use of energy and avoid turning on all electronics and appliances to avoid impacting the electricity supply.
  • Please reserve the use of 911 to situations where there is a risk to public safety, and life-threatening emergencies.

Hydro Ottawa will continue to monitor the situation and dispatch crews accordingly to ensure power is restored to all customers impacted.

Hydro Ottawa will continue to keep customers and the public advised of outages and restoration via the news media, the Outage Centre www.hydroottawa.com/outages and on Twitter @hydroottawa.

www.hydroottawa.com

About Hydro Ottawa

Hydro Ottawa delivers electricity to approximately 353,000 homes and businesses in Ottawa and Casselman. For 100 years, Hydro Ottawa has reliably supplied its customers with power, building and investing in the local electric grid. Proudly municipally owned, Hydro Ottawa contributes to the well-being of the community we serve. Its innovative services help customers manage their account and energy use.

SOURCE Hydro Ottawa

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/16/c6992.html

You just read:

Crews responding to outages caused by winter storm

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.