Bfore.Ai Releases “The King, The Knight & The Snowball” - First Ever Cybersecurity Book for Children

This unique fairytale is available for free just before Christmas to enjoy with the entire family

MONTPELLIER, FRANCE, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Bfore.Ai, an AI-driven predictive cybersecurity solutions company, recently launched the very first cybersecurity book in the market. This book, geared towards children and security specialists alike and titled The King, The Knight & The Snowball, was downloaded over 100 times within the first hour of being available. This unique seasonal tale is available now and free for anyone to download and enjoy, just in time for Christmas.

This short fairytale targets cybersecurity professionals and aims to make predictive cybersecurity an understandable and relatable topic for all ages while promoting how important it is to be security conscious in a world where there are so many threats. While the book is designed to open the understanding of cybersecurity at an early age, it’s intended as a gift to the entire technology community and all age groups.

“In today’s world, security is a high-pressure, demanding field. It’s often hard to share a few quiet moments with those we love. We wanted to capture the spirit of sharing and caring that is essential to this time of year,” said Luciano Allegro, CMO at Bfore.Ai. “We felt the best way to do that was to create a book that gives an introduction to a new wave of cybersecurity technology — a predictive cybersecurity — wrapped in a fun story that anyone could enjoy.”

Developed with security professionals in mind, this book offers a great way to start the conversation about cybersecurity in general and predictive cybersecurity, specifically with anyone of any age. Any parent can use the accessible nature of the tale to share the importance of cybersecurity and even address how the nature of security can sometimes seem mystical.

Bfore.ai created this fun fairytale adventure to help people of all ages learn about the technology that can prevent them or their companies from being victims of cyber threats without the sales pitch aspect that can turn the average person off. In keeping with their intention to promote sharing and moments of caring, this delightful tale is entirely free and ready for anyone to download to enjoy with the whole family. Please visit The King, The Knight & The Snowball.

About Bfore.Ai:

Headquartered in Montpellier, France, Bfore.AI launched in 2020 to deliver actionable intelligence insights to enterprises, focusing on predictive models that can see vulnerable vectors in enterprise cyber networks. For more information, please visit https://bfore.ai/ or contact Sonia Awan – PR for Bfore.Ai at soniaawanpr@gmail.com