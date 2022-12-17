The Ladies of Hope Ministries and Baloo Partner on New Premium Weighted Blanket that Supports Women and Girls
Need a last-minute holiday shopping idea? Proceeds from this limited-edition blanket will go directly to help end poverty and incarceration of women and girls
Resources that alleviate stress, like Baloo blankets, are a supportive addition to an arduous journey. We're grateful to Baloo for this blanket as well as the financial support from its sales.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This holiday season, The Ladies of Hope Ministries (The LOHM), a non-profit aiming to end poverty and incarceration of women and girls, and Baloo, a female-founded and eco-conscious home goods company, partnered together to create the Hope Rose weighted blanket. Proceeds from this limited-edition weighted blanket will go to support The LOHM’s mission of driving change within the criminal legal system through social justice by connecting previously incarcerated women and girls to housing, food, healthcare, living wage employment, entrepreneurship opportunities, education, and advocacy.
— Dr. Topeka K. Sam, Founder and CEO of The LOHM
The 12-pound Hope Rose weighted blanket launched this holiday season for $179. A portion of the proceeds from all sales will be donated to The LOHM. (To receive the blanket by Christmas, all orders must be placed by Monday, December 19 at 9 a.m. EST).
80 percent of the women who will go to jail this year are mothers. (Source: Prison Policy, 2022). That’s according to a Prison Policy report from earlier this year. In addition, the number of incarcerated women is nearly five times what it was in 1980. (Source: The Sentencing Project, 2020).
“Women who are previously incarcerated face innumerable barriers when re-entering back into society. We are healing from past traumas, learning to ground ourselves in a new sense of identity as we rebuild our lives, and working every day to create stability. Access to resources that help alleviate stress, like Baloo blankets, is a supportive addition to an often arduous journey and we are grateful to Baloo for the comfort their product brings as well as the financial support received from its sales,” says Dr. Topeka K. Sam, Founder and CEO of The LOHM and a formerly incarcerated woman who has dedicated her life to helping other justice-impacted women and girls.
Leveraging the therapeutic power of deep-pressure touch stimulation, the Hope Rose blanket is weighted with 12 pounds of lead-free glass microbeads for improved sleep and reduced anxiety. The deep rose color is inspired by each woman’s strength, courage, and commitment to re-enter their community and is designed for ultimate comfort & relaxation.
“The intention for the Hope Rose weighted blanket is to bring comfort, support and empowerment to women who may be recovering from trauma while writing the script for the next chapter of their own lives and those of their families. We’re infinitely connected and when we nurture our neighbors, especially women and mothers, we send a positive ripple effect through our communities,” says Baloo’s Founder & CEO, Elizabeth Grojean.
Source: https://www.prisonpolicy.org/blog/2022/05/04/mothers_day/
