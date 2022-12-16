Benton and Maury County Election Administrators Earn State Certification

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett and State Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins recognize Administrators of Elections from Benton and Maury counties for recently passing the Tennessee State Election Commission’s Certification Exam.

The newly certified election administrators are:

Jeff Beasley, Benton County Administrator of Elections

Brandi B. Cothron, Maury County Administrator of Elections

“Congratulations to Jeff and Brandi on this outstanding achievement,” said Secretary Hargett. "This certification demonstrates their continued commitment to serving the voters of Benton and Maury counties.”

The Administrator of Elections Certification Exam, given by the Secretary of State's Division of Elections, is a rigorous, closed book, written assessment that can last up to three and a half hours. Questions, which are based on statutory requirements, range from voter registration to Election Day guidelines.

Before taking the certification exam, election administrators complete a training process covering 40 different topics related to election law.

“I applaud Jeff and Brandi for the diligent hard work they put into passing this exam,” said Coordinator Goins.



