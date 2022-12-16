December 16, 2022 - Attorney General Miyares Secures Hampton Fentanyl Distribution and Firearm Conviction

Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Miyares Secures Hampton Fentanyl Distribution and Firearm Conviction

~ A Hampton jury found Travon Bland guilty of drug and firearm charges ~

RICHMOND, VA. — Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced his office successfully prosecuted Travon Bland for possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute, and possessing a firearm on or about the person while possessing fentanyl.

This case was investigated by the Hampton Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Molly Newton.

On September 2, 2020, Hampton police officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop on Mr. Bland’s vehicle and during a search incident to arrest, removed a bag strapped to Mr. Bland. The bag contained a firearm and 10 pills resembling oxycodone, but later testing by the Department of Forensic Science confirmed to contain fentanyl. A Newport News police officer, who was qualified as an expert in narcotics packaging and distribution on the peninsula, testified that text messages on a cell phone taken from Mr. Bland’s vehicle were also indicative of drug distribution.

“My Major Crimes and Emerging Threats Unit works tirelessly to protect our communities and make our Commonwealth safer. I’m proud of the work they’ve done here to help get fentanyl off our streets and protecting the lives they’ve likely saved by doing so,” said Attorney General Miyares.

These charges are punishable by up to 50 years in prison, with seven years of mandatory time. Mr.Bland is scheduled to be sentenced on March 2, 2023.

