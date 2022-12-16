Schindler Elevator Corporation Taps Ray Bisson as Chief Executive Officer for US Operations

Schindler Elevator Corporation enters a new era of leadership this winter, with Ray Bisson taking on the role of Chief Executive Officer for the company's US Operations.

A career-long veteran of the elevator industry, Bisson joins Schindler from his most recent position as Executive Director of Product Management for New Equipment at Otis Elevator Company. In this position, he successfully led teams across a global organization to formulate product strategy, drive profitable growth, and improve customer satisfaction.

Bisson began his career at Otis Elevator Company, holding positions of increasing responsibility across the organization, including Branch, General, and Regional Manager; Vice President and Managing Director in New York City; and Managing Director in the United Kingdom & Ireland.

In his new role, Bisson will be responsible for Schindler's business operations in the United States. He will be based out of Schindler's US headquarters in Morristown, NJ, and will report to the Global Chief Operating Officer, Paolo Compagna.

"North America is a highly important market for Schindler. With Ray in this new role, we will further strengthen our long-term strategic priorities and our commitment to customers, our people, and the region as a whole. I warmly welcome Ray to our team and look forward to the collaboration," says Paolo Compagna, Group COO at Schindler.

"I'm thrilled to join Schindler's global leadership and lead the team in America," says Bisson. "I truly love this industry and have thoroughly enjoyed working closely with customers to create vertical transportation solutions to meet their needs. Schindler is an organization I have always had a great deal of respect for, particularly for the innovative product solutions they provide. I look forward to working closely with Schindler Group to execute the global strategy in the US market and continue Schindler's long-term success in North America."

Bisson holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Florida and earned an MBA from Purdue University.

About Schindler Elevator Corporation

Schindler Elevator Corporation is the North American operation of the Switzerland-based Schindler Group, a leading global mobility provider of elevators, escalators, and related services. Schindler supports sustainable urban development with safe, reliable, and sustainable mobility solutions, moving more than 1.5 billion people every day all over the world. Behind the company's success are over 69,000 employees operating in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.schindler.com.

