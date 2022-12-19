IN 2023 - NAVIGATING NEW JERSEY'S INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE MARKET
“Boutique Style” Real Estate Brokerage Company Launches New “NJ Web Portal”RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Jersey’s “Exclusive Tenant and Buyer Representation” Real Estate Brokerage Specialists, Corporate America Realty & Advisors (“CARA”), has announced the launch of their brand-new ‘Real Estate Business Portal’ www.corporate-america.com.
Howard Applebaum, the President of “CARA, stated that “the vast and often complicated New Jersey Industrial Real Estate Market(s) contains over one billion square feet of space. Since the Spring of 2022, the late start and quick pivot of raising interest rates by the Federal Reserve to curb the mostly politically created inflation has produced a business climate full of economic uncertainties. I decided to launch a “new” corporate website that is New Jersey-centric, hoping that it can “fill” several significant information gaps for those that are responsible for making Industrial Real Estate, financial, and business decisions. In addition, we can highlight Corporate America Realty & Advisors, which distinguishes us from other Real Estate brokerage companies and become the resource in trying to resolve their Industrial Real Estate needs.”
The newly designed website is part of our ongoing mission to provide prospective or active tenants, users/buyers, sellers, and investors interested in New Jersey Industrial Real Estate with various information and data from reliable sources. In the past, we may have seemed to have “operated under the radar.” Our successful “stealth mode techniques,” on a case-by-case basis, were limited to a select few individuals, companies, and institutional investors that regularly engaged us to solve their Real Estate needs. We have now decided to publicly share some of the “tools” that we make available to our clientele.
The website also provides the “visitor” with an opportunity of engaging experienced and highly successful brokers to answer Market questions and engage them in the acquisition and disposition of Industrial property(s). The best decision may be not moving; in that case, we can develop and implement a “stay in place strategy” for them!
www.corporate-america.com is full of educational and explainer videos, animated “whiteboards,” updated daily/ hourly energy (Gasoline/Diesel, Electric and Natural Gas) pricing, and much more. The site also provides daily/ weekly updates of “the ongoing containership and trucking activities” within the Ports of New York/New Jersey.
The “Blog” section is a treasure chest of regularly updated logistic, transportation, political, and workforce statistics, along with other state-wide news.
“CARA University” provides prospects, clients, and even members of the Real Estate Brokerage Community with the opportunity to learn about real estate investment, values, and, importantly, “An Understanding of The Important Subject of Real Estate Representation.”
Several self-help calculators can help determine space needs, financial costs, and cashflows.
Howards advises that if someone requires New Jersey Industrial Real Estate or has other related issues/questions, then www.corporate-america.com “should be their first move”
Before making any commitments, their second and most important move should be to contact us through the website or call our office phone numbers 201-507-5700 or 732-721-2500.
