Valley Business Centre - Bookkeeping & Payroll Announces Partnership With Multiple Payroll Processors

This relationship includes access to Ceridian, Wagepoint, and Payworks for enhanced payroll services in Canada

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley Business Centre - Bookkeeping & Payroll is proud to announce a partnership with multiple payroll processors to ensure local companies receive these benefits while remaining a cost-effective solution. This resource enables a business of any size to carry out pay runs with more speed and efficiency, ensuring each worker has confidence in the system.

"The primary benefit of working with a professional payroll processor involves its time savings," said Sorin Silivestru, President of Valley Business Centre. "Business owners have more time to focus on specific initiatives that grow their company, including customer service and product development."

This partnership ensures Canadian companies can minimize payroll errors while automating its most labour-intensive components. In return, fewer mistakes due to data entry or manual calculations happen.

Payroll is more than a simple process of issuing paycheques to employees. It is an essential component of a business of any size, ensuring compliance with all rules and regulations, especially when paying or withholding taxes. Poor performance issues and low morale develop when staff are not paid on time and accurately. Legal and reputational difficulties could arise.

"Integrating benefits, time, attendance, and other HR applications can improve data accuracy," said Silivestru. "This advantage makes accessing critical information in the payroll realm easier without needing to deal with multiple vendors or internal departments. With Valley Business Centre - Bookkeeping & Payroll, the partnerships with software providers Ceridian, Wagepoint, and Payworks simplify the process while reducing costs."

Security improvements occur when working with reputable payroll processing providers. Redundant backups, combined with multiple server locations, help local businesses safeguard confidential information more effectively than what onsite tools typically provide.

"Flexible access and integrations take administrative pressure off of everyone," Silivestru said.

Companies desiring extensive automated business practices in payroll can experience significant advantages through this exciting new partnership. Filing taxes, filling out new hire forms, and paying people on time through custom workflows ensure all accounting tasks are completed smoothly.

Legislation in this field can change at any time, and the updates are often frequent. With this new partnership, local businesses now have direct access to Canadian labour standards, legislation resources, and much more without significant internal payroll investments.

Valley Business Centre - Bookkeeping & Payroll clients enjoy automatic rate changes, payroll calendars, and compliance resources, taking the guesswork out of provincial minimum wage requirements, holidays, and similar data points.

Payroll systems can even be used to plan future costs for local companies. "Forecasts work to visualize staff costs and budget challenges to help everyone prepare for the future," said Silivestru. "That makes it easier to develop outstanding business practices."

Valley Business Centre - Bookkeeping & Payroll offers over three decades of bookkeeping and payroll experience, providing these benefits for clients in British Columbia and across Canada. For further information, call (604) 938-8095 or 1 (888) 822-3177, or email: contact@valley-business.ca.

Contact Information:

Hannah Timmerman

Media Relations

contact@valley-business.ca

1 (888) 822-3177



