Courthouses closed, opening late due to weather Friday

The courthouses in Benson, Billings, Burleigh, Kidder, Logan, Morton, Ransom, Stark, Stutsman and Wells counties will be closed Friday, Dec. 16. Barnes, Pierce, Ramsey, Richland and Walsh will be opening at 10 a.m.
