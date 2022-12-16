AZ Top Docs Has Approved Board-Certified Ophthalmologist, Dr. Jordan Graff For 2022
Dr. Jordan Graff of the Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center has been reviewed and approved by AZ Top Docs for 2022.SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, USA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Board Certified ophthalmologist, Dr. Jordan Graff of the Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center has been reviewed and approved by AZ Top Docs for 2022. Dr. Graff specializes in diseases and surgery of the retina and vitreous.
Dr. Graff’s work has led to numerous publications, scientific presentations and scientific posters. He is a passionate educator and thoroughly enjoys teaching the next generation of young doctors-in-training in both clinical and research endeavors.
Currently, Dr. Graff is a member of the American Society of Retina Specialists, the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the Arizona Ophthalmological Society, the Iowa Eye Association and other professional organizations. In 2016, he was inducted as a fellow into the elite College of Surgeons (FACS).
After receiving his Bachelors of Science and premedical training at Brigham Young University, Dr. Graff graduated magna cum laude with his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of California, Irvine and was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha (AOA) medical honor society. He then relocated to Iowa where he completed an internship in Internal Medicine as well as residency at the prestigious Ophthalmology Department of the University of Iowa. Thereafter, he decided to stay at Iowa to complete an additional two years of subspecialty training in vitreoretinal surgery where he was awarded the Heed Foundation Fellowship award.
Dr. Graff speaks fluent Spanish. He lived in South America as a missionary in his youth and returns to Latin American countries frequently on medical service missions – another passion of his.
His interests include the latest microsurgical treatments for diabetes, macular scarring and distortion, complex retinal detachment repair, and cutting-edge research in retina surgery and new medications including gene therapy and sustained treatments for macular degeneration.
