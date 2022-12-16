At 8.6% CAGR, Natural Dyes Market Size Worth US$4.5 billion by 2027 : IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increased textile industry use of Natural Dyes Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Natural Dyes Market size is estimated to reach US$4.5 billion by 2027 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022-to 2027. Natural dyes are obtained from natural sources. Most of them are obtained from plants, vertebrates, and minerals. Earlier Natural Dyes were the only source for coloring textiles, basketry, soaps, and other materials until synthetic dyes came. Besides textiles, it has applications in the coloration of foods, medicine, and handicraft items. Most Natural Dyes are extracted from different parts of plants and trees. Some of the sources of plant-based dyes are catechu, rhus typhina (sumac), indigo, and saffron, some vertebrate-based sources are cochineal, lac, and kermes and coccus cacti and some of the mineral-based dyes are ochre, malachite and manganese. Natural Dyes are a renewable resource and contribute to rural economic development. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Natural Dyes Market highlights the following areas -

1. India has a very rich tradition of being one of the world’s foremost and biggest suppliers of Natural Dyes to the rest of the world in the last decade with exporters like AMA Herbal Group of Companies, Arvind Ltd., and many more.

2. Natural Dyes are beneficial for manufacturers in India as plenty of raw materials are available and the government is also encouraging its production due to its sustainability and no pollution is caused in its manufacturing process.

3. Consumers prefer Natural Dyes in clothing as it does not contain chemicals harmful to health, are eco-friendly, and are more reliable than synthetic dyes.



Segmental Analysis :

1. Plant-Based natural dyes held the largest share in the Natural Dyes Market in 2021 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of over 7.5% during the forecast period. The most common plant-based dyes are madder red and indigo blue. As plant dyes are generally cheaper when compared to other dyes, they are in more demand.

2. The Asia Pacific is the leading region that accounted for the largest share in the Natural Dyes Market in 2021, with a share of over 40%. According to the annual report of the Indian Textile and Apparel Industry 2021, the biggest exporter in China, followed by Vietnam and Bangladesh

3. The textile industry held the largest share in the Natural Dyes Market and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 8.0% during the forecast period. According to the Sustainability of the use of natural dyes in the textile industry, the textile dye industry is an industry that uses and produces hazardous and toxic waste in which 95% waste comes from the coloring process and 5% from the rinsing process.

4. The colors produced by natural dyes are vibrant. They are not only biodegradable but non-allergic and non-toxic too which makes them better to use for the environment as well as for humans. Natural dyes promote the sustainable textile industry.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Natural Dyes Industry are -

1. Maiwa

2. Aurora Silk

3. Aura Herbal Pvt. Ltd.

4. BioDye India Pvt Limited

5. Abbey Color Inc



