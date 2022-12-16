Fipronil Market Size to Boost US$584 Million By 2027 | CAGR 2.8% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Different Applications of Fipronil Are Projected To Drive The Growth Of Fipronil Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fipronil Market size is estimated to reach $584 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Fipronil is a broad-spectrum insecticide that is classified amidst the class of the phenylpyrazole chemical family. Fipronil is a broad-spectrum insecticide that upsets the insect central nervous system by obstructing GABA-gated chloride channels and glutamate-gated chloride (GluCl) channels, leading to central nervous system toxicity. This brings about hyperexcitation of nerves and muscles of infected insects. The bioactivity of fipronil is attributed to its capability to aim ionotropic -aminobutyric acid (GABAA) receptors (GABARs) or GABAA receptors. Fipronil serves the role of the non-competing obstructor of the GABAR (GABAA receptors) in the central nervous system (CNS) of insects. The soaring population that outpaces the food production worldwide in conjunction with the great demand for crop protection chemicals including broad-spectrum insecticide like fipronil is set to drive the Fipronil Market. The proliferating crop loss owing to pest invasions is set to propel the growth of the Fipronil Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Fipronil Industry Outlook.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific Fipronil Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the soaring application of broad-spectrum insecticide termed fipronil in seed treatment in the Asia-Pacific region.

Fipronil Market growth is being driven by the increasing predominance of contaminations amidst crops and the burgeoning agricultural sector. However, as per scientists’ research, broad-spectrum insecticide termed fipronil is greatly harmful to both freshwater and sea fish and invertebrates and this is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Fipronil Market.

Fipronil Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type: The Fipronil Market based on product type can be further segmented into Gel, Particle, and Liquid. The Liquid Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the extensive application of liquid-based broad-spectrum insecticide termed fipronil in the agricultural industry to safeguard crops against insects and pests. Liquid fipronil is utilized as a spot-on spray on pets like cats and dogs to avert contact with ticks and fleas. Furthermore, the Gel segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the heightening application of gel form of broad-spectrum insecticide recognized as fipronil as a pest eliminating bait for ants and cockroaches.

Fipronil Market Segment Analysis – By End User: The Fipronil Market based on end-user can be further segmented into Agricultural Industry, and Chemical Industry. The Agricultural segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the surging application of broad-spectrum insecticide termed fipronil in the agricultural industry. Fipronil is extensively utilized to avert the establishment of ants, termites, moles, and additional insects accountable for crop loss. The proliferating utilization of contemporary agricultural techniques employing broad-spectrum insecticide termed fipronil is further propelling the growth of this segment. Furthermore, the Agricultural segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the expanding application of broad-spectrum insecticide termed fipronil in the disinfection of crops improving the health and harvest of the crops leading to enhanced food quality.

Fipronil Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The Fipronil Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific (Fipronil Market) held the largest share with 51% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the effortless accessibility of fipronil in the region. The soaring awareness among farmers regarding broad-spectrum insecticide termed fipronil, the proliferating initiatives by the government in conjunction with accelerated urbanization and industrialization and the existence of key players like Parijat Industries (India) Pvt. Ltd in the region is further propelling the growth of the Fipronil Market in the Asia-Pacific region. Furthermore, the European region is estimated to be the region with the fastest CAGR rate over the forecast period 2022-2027.

The top 5 players in the Fipronil Market Industry are -

1. BASF SE

2. Parijat Industries (India) Pvt. Ltd

3. GSP Crop Science Private Limited,

4. Gharda Chemicals Limited

5. Bayer

