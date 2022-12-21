HEALRWORLD LLC & KGIP INC. FORM JOINT VENTURE (“JV”) TO LAUNCH NEW GLOBAL SOCIAL IMPACT ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY

HealRWorld KGIP Inc Kerry Gordy

SUSTAINABILITY-FOCUSED ESG ‘FINTECH FOR GOOD’ HEALRWORLD & KGIP INC. (FOUNDED BY MUSIC INDUSTRY VETERAN KERRY GORDY) FORM JOINT VENTURE (“JV”)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HealRWorld LLC (“HRW”) and KGIP Inc. (“KGIP”) have joined forces to develop and launch a new kind of entertainment company that will focus on creating world-changing impact while fostering equitable, long-lasting partnerships with talent and artists.

Entertainment industry veteran, Kerry Gordy (KG), son of Motown creator Berry Gordy, will leverage his extensive music and IP knowledge in his role as CEO of the new organization, HG Impact Entertainment.

Michele Bongiovanni, CEO and Founder of social impact fintech HealRWorld and their non-profit initiative, Music4ClimateJustice, will serve as Chairwoman.

KG’s music industry journey began in the early 90’s when he and Al Bell teamed up at Bellmark Records and released Tag Team’s “Whoomp! (There It Is)”, which was the quadruple platinum #1 grossing single of 1993. KG ran Prince’s company, Paisley Park Records and was awarded 9 platinum albums. He was the mastermind of the international number one smash hit, “The Most Beautiful Girl in the World” when Prince left Warner Brothers, started his new independent N.P.G. label and changed his name to “The Artist Formerly Known as Prince.” KG also produced and co-wrote George Clinton’s comeback hit, “Paint the White House Black,” which included Rapper Ice Cube, Super Producer Dr. Dre, Chuck D and Flavor Flav of Public Enemy and The Red Hot Chili Peppers.

KG was the Vice President of A&R for Warner Brothers Records, the #1 record company at the time, with a roster of 87 artists under his Urban Division. He managed Rick James, who grossed $40 Million in concert sales and monetized Bruce Fisher’s catalogue of songs, including the evergreen standard, “You Are So Beautiful.”

KG is also known as “Robin Hood” by his clients for his Copyright Termination and Recapture work. He is a high-level Intellectual Property Consultant, whose clients range from his father, Berry Gordy, to South Korean Tech Giant, Grand Master Kim, CEO of Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions. He has monetized and overseen many Artists’ and Writers’ songs valued at over $80 million, including the entire Smokey Robinson, Rick James, Ashford and Simpson and Norman Whitfield Catalogues. Some of his monetized songs include, “I Heard It Through The Grapevine”, “Shop Around”, “Ain't Too Proud To Beg”, “Tracks Of My Tears”, “I'm Every Woman,” “Ain't No Mountain High Enough,” ”War,” “Super Freak,” “You Are So Beautiful,” and literally thousands more.

KG is also passionate about serving the community, having mentored talented underprivileged kids at the Duke Ellington School of the Performing Arts in Washington DC where he brought in Stevie Wonder to perform for the kids. Together, they raised $1 Million for the school. Because of KG’s efforts, other celebrity musicians, the likes of Sting, Paul Simon and Aretha Franklin and many more, lent their talents to help raise over $100 million, and build a new school, where countless young minds now work to cultivate their unique artistic talents.

Michele Bongiovanni, Founder and CEO of HealRWorld commented, “We could not be more humbled to join forces with KG and his exceptional and socially committed team to leverage their vast experience and talent to drive measurable impact together with HealRWorld’s global fintech and marketplace solutions (including our recently launched first ever Merchant Debit Card and Impact APP dedicated to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in partnership with Mastercard and Priceless Planet). The new organization will also support our non-profit initiative, Music4ClimateJustice (M4CJ) that represents over 400 global musicians from every continent lending their voices and talent in support of Climate Justice. Under KGs leadership, this new company can truly leverage the unifying force of music to create the kind of transformational impact we need to help address the massive challenges our world faces today, including climate change and social injustice.”

KGIP Inc. Founder KG commented, “Music is a global force that can either do incredible good or influence great harm to society if wielded irresponsibly. I’ve been so privileged in my life to have worked with and befriended some of the biggest musical stars in history and have been able to help assist many children and those in underserved communities via our relationship with Stevie Wonder. We have also been able to help veterans in need of reconstructive surgery via our alliance with the Thalians Organization and our relationship with Smokey Robinson. We feel it is now time to focus on healing our planet, keeping in mind the ecology and the mindfulness it takes to preserve it. If we don’t get proactive immediately, the fate of our world’s health will suffer irreparable damage. Michele’s HRW Mission Statement so eloquently addresses these objectives in both broad thinking and charitable ways that make it our privilege to be connected with her and her company to work positively and cohesively towards this common goal to Heal Our World through Music, Entertainment and Social Climate Awareness.”

Future initiatives will include the launching of new impact artists and new global music events/shows, among other initiatives. Non-profit proceeds will assist Music4ClimateJustice to raise awareness around adaptation and resiliency for the most marginalized victims of Climate Change.

About HealRWorld LLC

HealRWorld (“HRW”) is a social impact, for-profit company whose team combines experts across innovation, data, technology, and platform delivery from world-class organizations. HRW’s global proprietary environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) database empowers sustainably committed, women and minority-owned small and mid-sized businesses by driving sales and fairly priced capital to its stakeholders through their fintech and global consumer ecommerce platforms. HRW believes that our everyday spend can truly be a vote for the kind of world we wish to see.

About Music4ClimateJustice (M4CJ)

Music4ClimateJustice (501c3) is a new digital and live event platform that launched live at the United Nations Climate Summit—COP-26, in Glasgow, to generate funds for and bring greater awareness to the fact that the most marginalized in our society (indigenous, brown and black communities and children) are the most impacted by Climate Change.

For further information, or to interview Kerry Gordy or Michele Bongiovanni, please contact Lenny Greene at Lenny@kerrygordy.com or Lisa Roberson-Beery at Lisa@healrworld.com