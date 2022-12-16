Submit Release
Change, Lead and Grow Program is Now Available to Business Leaders

PUERTO RICO, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MLGrowth Consulting Group today announced “Change, Lead and Grow, 5 Proven Steps to Achieve Ongoing Success”, a new service that enables you to focus on growing your business and get better results.

“Change, Lead and Grow” is a program designed for business leaders with multiple priorities to provide them the tools they need to achieve results, improve change competencies among their teams, and support constant change inside their organization.

“I’ve known Lourdes González for many years. She has been a great asset to the team, adding value and providing effective change management solutions using a pragmatic collaborative approach. Her cross-functional perspectives and experience make complex scopes easier to handle under a clear change management framework.”
Luis Mustafa, Vice President of CMC Strategic Operations

Features and Benefits of “Change, Lead and Grow” include:
• Save time and money with a standardized and structured approach to changes, including the use of a playbook for better change implementation.
• Develop leadership competencies to manage changes within your organization so they can respond to market conditions and grow.
• Adopt resource-efficient practices based on project requirements and change impacts.
• Increase productivity and get better results by maximizing synergies, identifying interdependencies, and aligning activities early in the process.

Change, Lead and Grow will be available starting January 2023. For more information on how to achieve ongoing success in your business, schedule a call now.

MLGrowth Consulting Group’s mission is to deliver superior integrated services and solutions to help and promote growth to their customers. As a management consulting company, founded by María de Lourdes González PE, MBA, PMP, they provide proven methodologies and frameworks to implement changes with strategic solutions, to achieve outstanding business results.

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Manufacturing


