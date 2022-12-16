Submit Release
Reach full potential of your HPC and AI Workloads becomes a reality with Calligo Technologies' Exhibits in HiPC 2022

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calligo Technologies, a game-changer in HPC and Edge Data Analytics, has announced that it is exhibiting its solutions at the HiPC International Conference, 2022. In addition to Software Acceleration for HPC applications, Calligo will showcase the world’s first POSIT number system-based computational engine as Hardware Accelerator, made in India, which addresses the need for higher accuracy and lower power consumption-based HPC & AI solutions. Calligo also plans to enable FPGA-based customized Hardware Acceleration to address the specific needs of Industries to further enhance the performance of these respective applications.

The HiPC 2022 is an important international conference in the world of high-performance computing, data, and analytics. It is a forum to present global research work and highlight HPC, data, and analytics activities in Asia. Calligo Technologies is participating in HiPC2022, which will take place in Hotel Radisson Blu, Bangalore, from December 18-21, 2022.

“We are very optimistic and motivated about the benefits of combined acceleration that it can bring to the HPC & AI platforms helping these communities to up their expectations on the higher levels of Performance & accuracy while taking advantage of lesser power consumption,” Vinay N Hebballi – COO – Head of Sales & Marketing.

R&D professionals, innovation stakeholders, scientists, and leaders in industries that use cutting-edge technologies, such as health sciences, oil and gas, cybersecurity, automotive, aerospace, and biotechnology, are expected to attend the IEEE event.

For details about Calligo Technology, contact marketing@calligotech.com, and more details about HiPC2022 are available at this link: www.hipc.org

