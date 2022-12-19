ApsTron Science releases MyNeurons(tm): Mobile App to help with Pain, Sleep, Study, Focus and Emotional Wellness

Free Mobile Apps by ApsTron Science Free Mobile Apps by ApsTron Science Beats to Relax, Meditate, Study and Learn

MyNeurons™ Binaural Beats Neuron Waves is now available for Android, Apple devices, Web version to be released soon

WOBURN, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apstron Science announces today that it is launching MyNeurons™, a Mobile App that runs on Android, Apple phones, and Desktops that reduces pain, relaxes, enhances power naps, helps with study, focus, and insomnia encourages rational thinking, and helps with meditation.

Their App is now available at:

Android Phones: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=us.healthdiaries.binauralbeats&pli=1

Apple Phones:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/binaural-music-neuron-waves/id1638995172

Main Features of the MyNeurons™ App are:

• Free forever App

• Play: Binaural Beats (Pure and within Music), ASMR, White Noise, Lullaby by Rain and Womb Noise, OM Meditation with 425, reduce stress hormones with 528, unconditional love frequency 999Hz, Rain, Ocean & River Sounds.

• Binaural Beats are Embedded in music and Offered in Pure Form

• No time limit, play forever, repeat any sound, or add Ocean Waves to any sound

• Track Emotional Wellness

• Timeline & Graph Progress Reports

• Share with Friends and Family

• Healthcare Provider Access & Branding

• Reminders to hear the Binaural Beats (Pure and within Music, ASMR, White Noise, Lullaby by Rain and Womb Noise, OM Meditation with 425, reduce stress hormones with 528, unconditional love frequency 999Hz, Rain, Ocean & River Sounds

This App is designed to relax with Binaural Beats, ASMR, White Noise, Lullaby by Rain and Womb Noise, OM Meditation with 425, reduce stress hormones with 528 Love Frequency, unconditional love frequency 999Hz, Rain, Ocean & River Waves.

What are Binaural Beats?

Neurons in the brain communicate with each other using brain waves. These brain waves are signals at low frequencies ranging from 0.5Hz to 30Hz. Most can only hear frequencies between 20Hz and 20,000Hz. This App modulates the Brain Waves over higher frequencies to bring them into hearing range to Entrain the Brain for a specific state of mind.

The App also tracks one’s Emotional Wellness by logging in feelings before and after using the App.

Technology in the App:

The technology in the App produces two different frequencies for each ear to achieve this result and therefore requires earbuds or headphones to hear the Binaural Beats. White Noise, Lullaby by Rain and Womb Noise, OM Meditation with 425, reduce stress hormones with 528, unconditional love frequency 999Hz, Rain, Ocean & River Sounds can be enjoyed without headphones.

The National Institute of Health associates Brain Waves with the following States:

1. Delta Waves (0.5 to 4Hz): Deep Sleep, Healing Pain Relief, Meditation, Anti-aging, Cortisol Reduction, Immune System Rejuvenation, Health Restoration, Highly Advanced Awareness

2. Theta Waves (4-8Hz): Near to Sleep Stage, Creativity, Advanced Concentration, Problem Solving

3. Alpha Waves (8-14): Focused Brain, Relax and Focused, Reduces Stress, Maintains Positive Thinking, Enhanced Learning, Positive Attitude, Activity Engagement

4. Beta: (14-30 Hz): Focused Attention, Analytical Thinking, Problem Solving, Stimulates Action,

5. Gamma (30-100Hz): Helping in Memory Recall

What is Entrain the Brain?

Entrain the Brain is to fall in step with a frequency that corresponds with a desired state selected by the user.

Natural Healing Frequencies Included:

432Hz, 528 Hz, and 999 Hz frequencies with music and ocean waves for meditation & sleep.

The 999Hz, known as Unconditional Love, Oneness, Connection to Source Energy, Increased spiritual awareness.

ASMR and White Noise:

The App also generates ASMR, Womb Sound, and several white noise options, two specifically for newborns.

More information and download links are available at their website www.HealthDiaries.US , their contact email is support@healthdiaries.us

ApsTron Science (www.ApsTron.com) is an electronic and software technology focused research and development company. Their sensors measure Electromyography, Electrodermal Response, Peripheral Blood Flow, minute changes in Skin Temperature, EEG, and EKG. Their AI, Voice Supported sensor data acquisition software is designed to run on PCs and over the Internet.

ApsTron Science aims to transform healthcare by providing Mobile Apps for objective actionable data to help Monitor, Document, and Evaluate health conditions that empower Consumers, Healthcare Providers, and Clinical Trials to better manage health.

More information on their free health-related mobile apps can be found at www.Healthdiaries.US. Their sensors, software, and apps are used by consumers, healthcare providers, researchers, and for clinical trials.

MyNeurons(tm) App by ApsTron Science Website (www.HealthDiaries.US)