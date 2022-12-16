Attorney General Dave Yost's Statement on Fallen Wyandot County Sheriff's Deputy

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement regarding the death of Wyandot County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel J. Kin who died in the line of duty today.

“Time and tears will not wash away the grief created by the loss of Deputy Kin.

My deepest condolences are with this deputy’s family and his family in blue. I am forever grateful for everyone who answers the call to serve and protect.”

