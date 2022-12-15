Public feedback welcome on B.C.’s first coastal marine strategy

CANADA, December 15 - British Columbians are invited to provide input on B.C.’s first coastal marine strategy.

The strategy is being developed in partnership with First Nations, whose historic knowledge and experience in coastal marine management will help inform long-term stewardship of B.C.’s diverse and unique marine ecosystems and habitats.

People are being asked for feedback on an intentions paper that outlines the strategy’s goals and priorities. These include ensuring coastal areas remain healthy and resilient to climate change and can support community well-being and a sustainable ocean economy into the future.

With three-quarters of British Columbians living near the coast, a coastal marine strategy is seen as a vital tool for supporting environmental and economic well-being. B.C.’s 26,000-kilometre coastline supports a variety of habitats, ranging from kelp forests and seagrass meadows to rocky intertidal shores.

The ocean moderates the weather and provides important transportation, economic, cultural and recreational opportunities. The ocean-based economy in B.C. generates approximately 8% of B.C.’s gross domestic product, or more than $21 billion according to latest research, and employs approximately 133,000 people.

Once complete, the coastal marine strategy will be strengthened through integration with B.C.’s Wild Salmon Strategy and a watershed security strategy that is in development. Combined, these strategies can make a greater contribution to healthier marine and freshwater environments, which can better support protection and revitalization of wild salmon populations.

Public input on the coastal marine strategy, which will span at least 20 years, opens Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, and closes April 14, 2023.

Learn More:

To learn more about the development of the coastal marine strategy and provide your input, visit: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/coastalmarinestrategy/