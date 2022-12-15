The George & Melodie Rogers Foundation Gifts $1 Million to Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Continuing the legacy of giving and passion for helping the community, The George & Melodie Rogers Foundation has donated $1 million to Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

FRESNO, Calif. (PRWEB) December 15, 2022

Continuing the legacy of giving and passion for helping the community, The George & Melodie Rogers Foundation has donated $1 million to Tunnel to Towers Foundation. The contribution will be used to build two mortgage-free smart homes for injured veterans and first responders, and is the second donation in a $10 million pledge to selected charities made by Melodie Rogers and the Foundation.

The George & Melodie Rogers Foundation is a charitable organization established to continue the legacy of George A. Rogers, the founder of PrideStaff; an industry-leading, commercial staffing franchise with more than 85 offices nationwide. Rogers always valued the sacrifices of our military and looked for ways to give back to his community. Within the PrideStaff organization, he was able to live out his passion for helping people create meaningful careers and livelihoods for their families by providing veterans with affordable franchise opportunities.

Tunnel to Towers was founded in honor of Stephen Gerard Siller, a firefighter who was killed in the line of duty, saving lives on September 11th, 2001. The organization helps America's heroes by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families and building smart homes for veterans and first responders. The George & Melodie Rogers Foundation's generous donation is a testament to the Rogers family's commitment to celebrating and supporting the military community.

"We love our country and are grateful for our veterans, military, first responders, and their families for the sacrifices they make," said Casey Rogers, CFO of The George & Melodie Rogers Foundation and the nephew of its founders. "We're happy to partner with Tunnel to Towers, an organization that takes care of those who take care of us."

"The Rogers family is proud to support those who have sacrificed so much in service to our country," continued Rogers. "We're thankful for this opportunity to celebrate military service and keep my uncle's legacy alive."

"The George & Melodie Rogers Foundation's $1 million gift to Tunnel to Towers continues the Rogers family's generosity to the community," said PrideStaff Co-CEO, Tammi Heaton. "Helping people in the communities we serve is a big part of PrideStaff's culture. This gift to Tunnel to Towers is an impactful way to improve the lives of injured veterans and first responders while honoring the memory of a man who was passionate about helping others."

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 85 offices in North America to serve more than 5,000 clients and are headquartered in Fresno, CA. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing Diamond Awards® nine years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services, or for staffing franchise information, visit our website.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/the_george_melodie_rogers_foundation_gifts_1_million_to_tunnel_to_towers_foundation/prweb19079241.htm