MEN'S SKELETON WATCHES GROW IN POPULARITY

Skeleton-style watches considered "by turns sporty and genteel"

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond-based jewelry company Stauer is on top of a hot watch trend that's turning the timekeeping industry inside out — literally.

Right now, the fashionable set can't get enough of the skeleton watch, a timepiece whose transparent face reveals the gears, jewels, springs and virtually everything else that goes on under a watch's hood.

"The Skeleton Watch Screams Luxury," reads a recent GQ headline.

"Skeleton-style timepieces," wrote the New York Times earlier this year, "are by turns sporty and genteel."

These watches were invented by Frenchman André-Charles Caron circa 1760. Like a high-end sports car with a transparent window to show off its engine, the skeleton watch allows a view of its intricate movement. Over the past two centuries, skeleton watches have become prized for their superiority over other timepieces.

Skeleton watches can easily cost tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands of dollars, but a company called Stauer is offering its Men's Automatic Skeleton Watch for just $99. This timepiece's transparent face allows wearers to look inside and see what makes this remarkable machine tick. With its 20-jewel movement, balance wheel, escapement and other precision parts on display, wearers get a spectacular view of how this watch's genius complications work. The mechanisms that allow the sun-moon dial and dual time zone instruments to function are exposed for all to see.

"A skeleton watch with this many complications for this price is absolutely remarkable," says George Thomas, one of the world's most renowned watch historians, of the Men's Automatic Skeleton Watch. "I've purchased three of these watches myself to give to friends."

To take advantage of this extraordinary offer, call 800-859-1843. This offer is call-in only. Satisfaction is 100% guaranteed. Experience the rare beauty of the Men's Automatic Skeleton Watch, a timepiece with nothing to hide, today.

#46335 Men's Automatic Skeleton Watch $495$99 + S&H

About Stauer:

Stauer is the country's fastest-growing destination for precious gemstone jewelry, unique luxury items and vintage-inspired timepieces. American-owned and -operated, Stauer has sold more than 1 million watches and purchases an average of more than 10 million carats of gemstones each year. By dealing directly with artisans and selling directly to customers, Stauer is able to keep costs low and pass the savings on. Stauer lives by its motto: Afford the Extraordinary.

Press contact: pr@stauer.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mens-skeleton-watches-grow-in-popularity-301704563.html

SOURCE Stauer Jewelry

