D.A. Davidson Announces 2022 Equity Capital Markets Promotions

D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that 24 professionals across the Equity Capital Markets Group, including investment bankers and research analysts, earned promotions based on their exceptional contributions throughout 2022. The Equity Capital Markets business consists of investment banking, institutional sales and trading, and equity research spanning four industries: Consumer, Diversified Industrials, Financial Institutions, and Technology. In addition, D.A. Davidson, together with MCF Corporate Finance under its strategic partnership, works on origination and execution of transatlantic transactions under the brand D.A. Davidson MCF International with offices in Hamburg, Helsinki, London, and Stockholm.

"This team of investment bankers and research analysts is exceptional in its depth of talent, professionalism, experience, and commitment. These individuals have contributed significantly to our culture and success as a firm over the past year and beyond," said Rory McKinney, President of Equity Capital Markets at D.A. Davidson. "In turn, D.A. Davidson continues to provide a runway for our colleagues' professional and personal growth. The challenges of 2022 have created opportunities for creativity and innovative solutions. We look forward to charging into 2023, focusing on providing superior advice and service to our clients."

The individuals who earned promotions are as follows:

Greg Hartlein, Managing Director, Investment Banking – Boston, MA

Steven Fleisher, Director, Investment Banking – New York, NY

Peter Losty, Director, Investment Banking – New York, NY

Austin Black, Vice President, Investment Banking – Irvine, CA

Dylan Fodel, Vice President, Investment Banking – Denver, CO

Franco Granda, Vice President, Research Analyst – Portland, OR

David Lawless, Vice President, Investment Banking – Salt Lake City, UT

Manuel Navas, Vice President, Research Analyst – New York, NY

Steven Orr, Vice President, Investment Banking – Irvine, CA

William Prioleau, Vice President, Investment Banking – Irvine, CA

George Rossin, Vice President, Investment Banking – Denver, CO

Peter Ruiz, Vice President, Investment Banking – Atlanta, GA

Al Sisca III, Vice President, Investment Banking – New York, NY

Brett Theriault, Vice President, Investment Banking – Chicago, IL

Kurt Yinger, Vice President, Research Analyst – Dublin, OH

Dominique Parker, Associate Vice President, Research Coordinator – New York, NY

Elena Barger, Associate, Investment Banking – Irvine, CA

Clayton Portz, Associate, Investment Banking – New York, NY

Tim Johnson, Associate, Investment Banking – Portland, OR

Taylor Strange IV, Associate, Investment Banking – Atlanta, GA

Cole Waesche, Associate, Investment Banking – New York, NY

Rupert Cox, Associate, Investment Banking – Irvine, CA

William Jellison, Senior Research Associate – Portland, OR

Clark Wright, Senior Research Associate – Portland, OR

This is a record number of promotions for the Equity Capital Markets division and a testament to these professionals' extraordinary talent, commitment, and tenacity.

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 with corporate headquarters in Great Falls, Montana, and regional headquarters in New York, Los Angeles, Denver, Omaha, and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,525 employees in 106 offices across 28 states and Canada.

